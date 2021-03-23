Kerala elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi to take part in public meetings in nine constituencies
Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on Tuesday and lead the Congress campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Rahul, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, will participate in public meetings in Kottayam, Puthuppally, Kanjirappally, Pala, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly constituencies, The Hindu reported.
On Monday, Rahul targeted the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the fuel price hike and economic policies. He accused the Centre of taking money from the pockets of people, instead of giving it to them.
At corner meetings in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, Rahul said he was confident that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will form the government. Launching a scathing attack on the Left in Kerala over its attempt to strike a deal with a US-based company on "deep sea fishing", he said "it shows the intention" of the Pinrayi Vijayan-led government.
Congress has promised that it will implement its flagship NYAY scheme, increase the welfare pension to Rs 3,000 and hike the minimum support price for rubber, paddy and coconut.
Rahul once again criticised the BJP-led government, saying India's economy collapsed due to demonetisation, flawed implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"First thing you need is harmony. Second thing is that you need to put money into people's hands. If those two things happen, India's economy will grow," the former Congress president was quoted as saying by NDTV.
The former Congress president also interacted with students at St.Teresa College for Women on Monday.
At the event, he said, "Women do not understand how their power works and where their power comes from. And that is the whole point of empowerment." He added that society, too, was at fault, for it was always trying to convince women that they were less powerful than men.
The 140-seat Kerala Assembly goes to polls in a single phase on 6 April. While LDF and UDF have traditionally been primary contenders for power, the NDA, too, is in the fray.
