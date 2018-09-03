Kerala Congress urges Pinarayi Vijayan to drop plan of sending ministers abroad for collecting funds for flood relief

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala came out against the CPM-led LDF government's decision to mobilise resources to rebuild the flood-ravaged state from non-resident Keralites, by deputing ministers to collect funds.

Attacking the government over its decision, Congress leader KV Thomas said Monday, "the state government should not humiliate the people of Kerala by going abroad seeking aid with a begging bowl."

Urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to drop the plan, Thomas said, "Do not send ministers and officials with begging bowls to foreign countries. This will dent the self respect and prestige of Keralites."

"Do not humiliate Indians and Keralites who live abroad with dignity", he added.

He also put forward suggestions for rebuilding the infrastructure destroyed in the floods.

KPCC President MM Hassan has said that with ministers and officials going on foreign tours, the rehabilitation in the flood-hit districts would be affected badly.

"It is better for ministers to give up their tour plan," he said.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also wanted the state government to put off the foreign tour plan and said instead the ministers should take charge of districts and coordinate the rehabilitation efforts.

"It is not the time for foreign trips," he added.

The state cabinet had last week decided to seek financial aid from abroad through non-resident Keralites and from major cities in the country.

It also decided to depute a special team comprising a minister and officials to mobilise funds from abroad.

As many as 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of the monsoon on 28 May and 14 were still missing.