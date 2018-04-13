Kerala BJP leader assaulted in Thiruvananthapuram; party alleges CPM, SDPI activists behind attack

Thiruvananthapuram: A local BJP leader was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang attacked him in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, police said.

Saji, the party's district general secretary and councillor of Melancode, was travelling on his motorcycle with another BJP activist Prakash when the attack took place.

Prakash was not injured, they added.

Saji was admitted to the hospital, police said, adding, his condition was stable.

The BJP alleged that activists of ruling CPM and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind the attack.

BJP's Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating.

"The attack on the councillor in broad daylight is a pointer to it," the BJP leader said.

A search is on for the assailants, police said.