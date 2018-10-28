Kerala BJP gets four new prominent faces, including ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair, former Travancore board president Raman Nair

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala got a shot in the arm on Sunday as five prominent individuals, including former ISRO chairperson G Madhavan Nair and former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board — the governing body of the Sabarimala temple — G Raman Nair joined the party on Sunday.

The other prominent personalities from Kerala who joined the BJP are former women’s commission member Dr Prameela Devi, Janata Dal (Secular) Trivandrum district vice-president Karakulam Divakaran Nair and Malankara Church functionary C Thomas John.

BJP president Amit Shah inducted the party's newest members during his day-long visit to Kerala.

The News Minute quoted Madhavan Nair as saying that while he was formally inducted into the BJP on Sunday, he has been working with the party for some time now. "I am interested in Narendra Modiji's philosophy of developing India. That's why I want to work with the BJP," he was quoted as saying.

G Raman Nair was earlier a members of the Congress Executive Committee, but he was suspended by the party after he participated in a BJP protest against allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple.

Mathrubhoomi English had earlier quoted him as saying that he would think about joining the BJP if the Congress expelled him.

With inputs from ANI