Kerala assembly elections: Is 'love jihad' a poll issue in Trivandrum?
One of the highlights of BJP’s poll promises in Kerala is to bring in a special law to contain Love Jihad. We spoke to a few BJP supporters from the state to understand how love jihad stands out as an election issue for them.
One of the highlights of BJP’s poll promises in Kerala is to bring in a special law to contain Love Jihad. To understand how love jihad stands out as an election issue for BJP supporters, we spoke to people from one such rally of PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.
Many believed that love jihad is a threat to both, Hindus and Christians in Kerala and that it is a “public secret” here.
“I expect it to become a topic of discussion in this election,” said a voter.
Watch the full video to know what love jihad is to some voters in Kerala.
Video is edited by Pavel Nalini Natarajan
