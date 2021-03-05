Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vallikkunnu profile: IUML's Abdul Hameed Master won seat in 2016

Vallikkunnu, which falls in the Muslim-dominated Malappuram district will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala

Vallikkunnu Assembly Election 2021 | Vallikkunnu Assembly constituency in Malappuram district is a Muslim League stronghold which was formed in 2011 following the 2008 delimitation order.

The IUML has held the seat since its inception. While KNA Khader won the 2011 election by 18,122 votes, his successor Abdul Hameed Master won in 2016 by 12,610 votes.

Ahead of the 2021 election, there were speculations that the UDF is planning to field the Communist Marxist Party’s CP John from Vallikkunnu. IUML general-secretary KPA Majeed, however, has said that a Muslim League candidate will contest the seat.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, IUML’s Abdul Hameed Master won the Vallikkunnu seat with 59,720 votes. His CPM rival OK Thangal received 47,110 votes, while BJP candidate Janachandran Master polled 22,887 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: Vallikkunnu has an electorate of 1.93 lakh, comprising 98,452 men and 95,174 women. The constituency has 167 polling stations.

Voter turnout: In 2016, Vallikkunnu recorded a 74.57 percent voter turnout. Over 1.3 lakh voters exercised their franchise, of whom 65,259 were men and 71,539 were women.

Population: The Vallikkunnu Assembly segment comprises Chelembra, Moonniyur, Pallikkal, Peruvallur, Thenhippalam and Vallikkunnu panchayats in Tirurangadi taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.