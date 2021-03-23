Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vaikom profile: CPI's CK Asha won 2016 polls by 24,584 votes, eyes second term

Asha faces Congress' Dr PR Sona, NDA ally BDJS' Ajitha Sabu, BDP's Bindu, SUCI (Communist)'s TK Sabu, BSP's Akhiljith Kallara and Independent candidate Kuttan Kattachira in the upcoming polls

Vaikom (SC) Assembly Election 2021 | The Vaikom Assembly constituency is a CPI bastion in the Kottayam district of Kerala. Of the 14 Assembly elections held in the constituency since its inception, Congress managed to win two: held in 1957 and 1991.

The CPI, which has won 12 Assembly elections and one bypoll till date in Vaikom, currently holds the constituency.

CPI MLA CK Asha is back in the frey for a second term. She faces Congress' Dr PR Sona, NDA ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena's Ajitha Sabu, Bahujan Dravida Party's Bindu, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)'s TK Sabu, BSP's Akhiljith Kallara and Independent candidate Kuttan Kattachira.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Asha garnered 61,997 votes against Congress nominee A Saneeshkumar who got 37,413 votes. Asha won the SC-reserved seat in 2016 by defeating Congress rival A Saneeshkumar by 24,584 votes.

BDJS candidate NK Neelakandan received 30,067 votes.

Prior to Asha's election, CPI’s K Ajith served as the legislator for two terms.

Among the prominent leaders who represented the constituency in the Assembly are former state ministers PK Raghavan and KK Balakrishnan.

CPI’s MK Keshavan won the Vaikom seat four times: in 1977, 1980, 1982, and 1996. Following Keshavan’s death in 1997, CPI leader P Narayanan won the 1998 bypoll and the subsequent 2001 election.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Vaikom has 1,62,622 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 79,299 male voters, 83,321 female voters and two third-gender voters in the constituency. The constituency has 159 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.75 percent. A total of 1.3 lakh voters of the total 1.62 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population:

The Vaikom Assembly constituency comprises Vaikom municipality; and Chempu, Kallara, Maravanthuruthu, TV Puram, Thalayazham, Thalayolaparambu, Udayanapuram, Vechoor and Velloor panchayats in Vaikom taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

