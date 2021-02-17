Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Trikaripur profile: CPM's M Rajagoplan won in 2016; LDF stronghold remains unbreached since 1977

Congress has been trying to wrest the seat from CPM since the 1970s, but has not been successful yet

Trikaripur Assembly Election 2020 | The constituency is one of the oldest and most loyal Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongholds in the Kasargod district, voting the party's candidate to power in every election over the last three decades. The Trikaripur Assembly constituency falls under the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency.

The current MLA is CPM leader M Rajagopalan, who had replaced two-time MLA from the constituency K Kunhiraman in the 2016 Assembly election.

Rajagopalan had won the seat in 2016 for the CPM, a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), with a margin of 16,959 votes defeating his nearest opponent KP Kunhikannan of Congress.

Rajagopalan is up for a second term from the constituency.

Past election results and winners

Trikaripur Assembly constituency is an LDF stronghold with CPM winning the seat in every election since 1977. In the 2011 Assembly election, Kunhiraman had defeated his nearest opponent KV Gangadharan by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

Kunhiraman had won the seat for the second time for CPM that year. Previously, he had won the seat in the 2006 Assembly election, defeating Advocate Vamana Kumar AV also of Congress by nearly 24,000 votes.

Congress has been trying to wrest the seat from CPM since the 1970s, but has not been successful yet.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Trikaripur Assembly Election was 81.88 percent, the highest voter turnout in the Kasargod district in that election. The constituency had registered the highest voter turnout in the district in the 2011 Assembly election too, at 80.39 percent. In the 2006 Assembly election, the turnout was 78.01 percent.

The constituency has 194 polling stations as per the latest data from the Kerala Election Commission website.

Electors: As per the final electoral roll published on 20 January, 2021, Trikaripur Assembly has 1,98,460 electors, of whom 94,110 electors are male and 1,04,349 female and one transgender.

As per the latest electorate data, Kasaragod district (includes Kasargod, Udma, Kanhangad, Trikaripur and Manjeshwar Assembly segments) has 10,35,042 voters of whom, 5,05,798 are male and 5,29,241 female. There are three third gender voters registered in the district.

According to the Election Commission of India, overall Kerala has 2,67,31,509 electors, of whom 1,29,52,025 are male, 1,37,79,263 female and 221 third gender voters.

Of the total registered voters, 90,709 are overseas voters. The 2021 Kerala Assembly election is the first time overseas electors from the state will be able to cast their ballots from abroad via postal ballots. The majority of the overseas voters are male (84,860 ), followed by women (5,838) and 11 third gender voters.

Population: As per the 2005 delimitation exercise, Kanhangad Assembly constituency includes Kanhangad Municipality and Ajanur, Balal, Kallar, KinanoorKarindalam, Kodom-Belur, Madikai, and Panathady Panchayats in Hosdurg Taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls is likely to be held in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.