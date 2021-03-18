Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Thodupuzha profile: PJ Joseph won seat in 2016 with highest margin, seeks 10th term

PJ Joseph is seeking 10th term, and has been campaigning in Thodupuzha well before the elections were announced

Thodupuzha Assembly Election 2021 | Thodupuzha is a Kerala Congress fortress in Idukki district which elected veteran politician PJ Joseph to the Assembly a record nine times.

The Thodupuzha Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, sitting MLA PJ Joseph garnered 76,564 votes, defeating Independent runner-up Roy Varicattu who polled 30,977 votes. BDJS nominee S Praveen came third with 28,845 votes.

Joseph won the seat for a record night time with a margin of 45,587 votes, the highest in the state. He has won the seat in 1970, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1996, 2006, 2011, and 2016. Joseph is seeking 10th term in the upcoming polls, and has been campaigning in Thodupuzha well before the elections were announced.

While Congress has won the Thodupuzha seat four times since 1957, Left parties have consistently failed to make any Assembly poll wins in the constituency.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Thodupuzha has 1,87,766 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. The electorate comprises 93,217 male voters, 94,547 female voters and two third-gender voters. The constituency has 216 polling stations.

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 71.93 percent. A total of 1.4 lakh voters of the total 1.95 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population: The Thodupuzha Assembly constituency comprises Thodupuzha municipality; and Alacode, Edavetty, Karimannoor, Karimkunnam, Kodikulam, Kumaramangalam, Manakkad, Muttom, Purapuzha, Udumbannoor, Vannapuram and Velliyamattom panchayats in Thodupuzha taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

