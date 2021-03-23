Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Puthuppally profile: Ex-CM and Congress heavyweight Oommen Chandy eyes 12th term

Chandy faces Jaick C Thomas of CPM, N Hari of the BJP, Abhilash PP of the BSP, MV Cherian of SUCI (Communist) and Independent candidate George Joseph Vathappally from the Puthuppally Assembly constituency

Puthuppally Assembly Election 2021 | Puthupally is a Congress stronghold where party heavyweight and former chief minister Oommen Chandy has won every Assembly election since 1970.

While PC Cherian is the only other Congress member to have won the Puthupally seat, CPM won the seat once in 1967, with EM George as its candidate.

Chandy has served as the Kerala chief minister for two terms: from 2004 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016.

In the 2016 election, when the Chandy government was linked to a bunch of corruption cases like the solar scam and bar bribery scam, the Puthupally electorate sent Chandy to the Assembly for the 11th time.

Ahead of the 2021 election, speculations were rife that the Congress strongman might switch to a different seat. But Chandy dismissed the rumours saying, “My life has blended with Puthuppally. Till the end of my life, there will be no change.”

Chandy faces Jaick C Thomas of CPM, N Hari of the BJP, Abhilash PP of the BSP, MV Cherian of SUCI (Communist) and Independent candidate George Joseph Vathappally.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Chandy won the Puthupally seat by 27,092 votes. While Chandy garnered 71,597 votes, his CPM rival Kaick C Thomas received 44,505 votes. BJP candidate George Kurian polled 15,993 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Puthuppally has 1,72,705 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 84,507 male voters, 88,194 female voters and four third-gender voters in the constituency. Puthuppally has 182 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 77.14 percent. A total of 1.33 lakh voters of the total 1.72 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population:

The Puthuppally Assembly constituency comprises Akalakunnam, Ayarkunnam, Kooroppada, Manarcad, Meenadom, Pampady and Puthuppally panchayats in Kottayam taluk; and Vakathanam panchayat in Changanassery taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.