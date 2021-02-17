Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Payyannur profile: Constituency has been LDF stronghold since 1965; CPM's C Krishnan had won in 2016

CPM leader C Krishnan had won the Payyannur Assembly Election twice winning the 2016 poll by a margin of over 40,000 votes

Payyannur Assembly Election 2021 | The Payyannur Assembly constituency is a Communist Party of India (Marxist) stronghold in the Kannur district. The constituency has elected CPM leaders continuously since the 1965 Assembly election.

The main opposition in the Assembly constituency is Congress.

The current MLA from Payyannur is CPM leader C Krishnan, who had won the constituency in the 2016 election by a margin of over 40,000 votes receiving 58.02 percent of the total votes polled. Krishnan had won the seat in 2011 as well and will be eyeing a third term from the constituency.

However, reports have said that the party is likely to field fresh faces from the constituency. According to a report in Mathurbhoomi, Krishnan is among the 20 incumbent MLAs who are likely to not get a chance in the Assembly Election 2021.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had contested from the seat in 1996 and won with a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Though the Payannur Assembly constituency falls under the Kannur district, it comes under the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency. Kalliasseri is another Assembly constituency from Kannur district which comes under the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency.

Past election results and winners

In the 2011 Assembly election, Krishnan had defeated his nearest opponent Advocate K Brijesh Kumar of Congress by a margin of 32,124 votes.

Krishan had won the seat for the first time that year. Before Krishnan, CPM leader PK Sreemathy also known as PK Sreemathy Teacher had won the seat in 2001 defeating Congress' M Narayanan Kutty and in 2006 by defeating Congress' K Surendran.

Vijayan who had contested from Payyannur and won in the 1996 Assembly Election, had defeated Congress' KN Kannoth by a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Congress has been trying to wrest the seat from CPM since the 1960s but has not been successful yet.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Payyannur Assembly Election was 81.76 percent. The constituency had registered a voter turnout of 82.27 percent in the 2011 Assembly election. In the 2006 Assembly election, the Payannur Assembly constituency had registered a turnout of 76.55 percent.

The constituency has 180 polling stations as per the latest data from the Kerala Election Commission website.

Electors: As per the final electoral roll published on 20 January, 2021, Payyannur Assembly seat has 1,80,460 electors, of whom 85,145 electors are male and 95,313 female. There are two transgender voters in the constituency.

As per the latest electorate data, Kannur district (includes Payyannur, Kalliasseri, Taliaparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Thalassery, Peravoor, Kuthuparamba Assembly segments) has 20,13,846 electors of whom, 9,48,583 are male and 10,65,248 female. There are 15 third gender voters registered in the district.

As per the 2005 delimitation exercise, of the total 11 Assembly segments in Kannur district, two — Payyannur and Kalliasseri — fall within the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency along with Kasargod, Udma, Kanhangad, Trikaripur and Manjeshwar Assembly segments of Kasargod district.

Seven Assembly segments — Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur and Peravoor — form the Kannur Parliamentary constituency, whereas two Assembly segments from the district — Thalassery and Kuthuparamba — form part of the Vadakara Parliamentary constituency along with Vadakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy and Perambra Assembly segments of Kozhikkode district.

According to the Election Commission of India, overall 2,67,31,509 electors will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections, of whom 1,29,52,025 are male, 1,37,79,263 female and 221 third gender voters.

Of the total registered voters, 90,709 are overseas voters, who will vote via postal ballots in the 2021 state Assembly polls. The majority of the overseas voters are male (84,860 ), followed by women (5,838) and 11 third gender voters.

Population: As per the 2005 delimitation exercise, Payyannur Assembly constituency includes Payyannur Municipality and Cherupuzha, Eramamkuttoor, Kankole–Alapadamba, Karivellur Peralam, Peringome Vayakkara, and Ramanthali Panchayats in Taliparamba Taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls is likely to be held in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.