Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Pattambi profile: CPI's Muhammed Muhsin won seat for LDF in 2016

‘V for Pattambi’, a local outfit formed by Congress members who were denied seats in the 2020 municipal election, has announced that it will support LDF in the upcoming Assembly polls

Pattambi Assembly Election 2021 | Pattambi is an Assembly constituency under the Palakkad district in Kerala. While the Left parties have won nine Assembly elections in the constituency since 1957, Congress has won five.

In 2016, CPI fielded Muhammed Muhsin — a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader — to take on three-time Pattambi MLA CP Mohammed. Muhsin emerged victorious by a margin of 7,404 votes and became the youngest legislator in the 14th Kerala Assembly.

Ahead of the 2021 election, ‘V for Pattambi’— a local outfit formed by Congress members who were denied seats in the 2020 municipal election — announced that it will support LDF in the upcoming Assembly polls. The outfit had won six seats in the municipality, which helped LDF become the ruling alliance in the local body.

Past election results and winners

CPI’s Muhammed Muhsin received 64,025 votes, which accounted for 45.69 percent of the total votes polled during the 2016 Pattambi election. Congress leader CP Mohammed, who had held the seat since 2001, suffered a defeat as he polled 56,621 votes—which was 40.41-percent of the total votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

The Pattambi Assembly constituency has 1,88,731 registered voters, of whom 93,634 are male and 95,097 are female. The Assembly segment has 162 polling stations.

Voter turnout: A voter turnout of 77.79 percent was recorded in Pattaambi during the 2016 election. Over 1.39 lakh voters exercised their franchise, of whom 64,552 were male and 75,156 were female.

Population: Pattambi Assembly segments comprises Koppam, Kulukkallur, Muthuthala, Ongallur, Pattambi, Thiruvegapura, Vallapuzha and Vilayur panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.