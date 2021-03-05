Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Mankada profile: IUML's TA Ahammed Kabeer won second consecutive term in 2016

Mankada has 2,12,439 electors, of whom 1,05,515 are males, 1,06,922 females, and two third-genders

Mankada Assembly Election 2021 | The Mankada Assembly constituency is a traditional IUML bastion in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. Mankada will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

Since 1957, the LDF has only managed to win two elections in Mankada — in 2001 and 2006 – when it fielded Manjalamkuzhi Ali as an Independent candidate. Interestingly, Ali is now an IUML MLA representing the Perintalmanna constituency.

IUML leader TA Ahammed Kabeer’s 2011 victory by 23,593 votes restored the Muslim League’s dominant position in the constituency. Kabeer retained his seat in 2016, but with a narrow margin of 1,508 votes. While it is unclear if Kabeer will seek a third term in the upcoming election, CPM is likely to field its 2016 candidate Rasheed Ali in Mankada.

Past election results and winners

In 2016, sitting IUML MLA TA Ahammed Kabeer won his second consecutive term by polling 69,165 votes against CPM rival TK Rasheed Ali, who received 67,657 votes.

Kabeer’s win came with a dip in his vote share—from 55.88 percent in 2011 to 46.08 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, the CPM’s vote share, which was 36.42 percent in 2011, rose to 45.07 in 2016.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: In Mankada, 2,12,439 people are registered to vote in the 2021 Assembly election. The electorate comprises 1,05,515 males, 1,06,922 females, and two third-genders. The constituency has 176 polling stations.

Voter turnout: Mankada recorded a voter turnout of 77.32 percent during the 2016 election. Over 1.5 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise, of whom 68,501 were male and 81,799 were female.

Population: The Mankada Assembly constituency consists of Angadippuram, Koottilangadi, Kuruva, Makkaraparamba, Mankada, Moorkkanad and Puzhakkattiri panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

