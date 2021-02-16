Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Manjeshwaram profile: Despite 2019 bypoll win, IUML faces stiff challenge from BJP

The BJP, which has been trying to wrest control of the seat for decades is likely to up the ante in the 2021 Assembly election

Manjeshwaram Assembly Election 2021 | Manjeshwaram or Manjeshwar is an Assembly constituency in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. It falls under the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency.

The current MLA is MC Karimuddin of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The IUML leader had won the seat in the 2019 bypoll.

However, Karimuddin was arrested in November 2020 in a gold cheating case.

Manjeshwaram is a UDF stronghold with IUML winning the seat five times in the last six elections, except in 2006 election when CPM had won the seat. The BJP, which has been trying to wrest control of the seat for decades, but has been unsuccessful, emerging as a runner-up year after year. The saffron party is likely to up the ante in the 2021 Assembly election.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasargod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF whereas Congress-led UDF has two seats.

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls.

Past election results and winners

IUML, which is part of the UDF, had won the Manjeshwaram seat in 2016 Assembly polls. However, sitting MLA PB Abdul Razak died of a heart attack in October 2018 necessitating a bypoll for the Assembly constituency. IUML retained the seat in the 2019 bypoll with party leader MC Kamaruddin winning by a margin of 7,923 votes.

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, Razak had won the Manjeswaram seat as part of the the UDF alliance.

He had received 56,870 votes.

He defeated his nearest opponent K Surendran, who is also the Kerala BJP chief, by a thin margin of 89 votes. BJP had contested in the election as part of NDA.

In the 2011 election, IUML’s Razak of UDF, receiving 49,817 votes, defeated BJP's Surendran, who got 43,989 votes. In 2006, CPM's CH Kunhambu wrested the seat from the IUML. Kunhambu had defeated BJP's M Narayana Bhat by over 4,800 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

As per the 2005 delimitation exercise, Manjeshwaram or Manjeshwar Assembly constituency includes Enmakaje, Kumbla, Mangalpady, Manjeshwar, Meenja, Paivalike, Puthige and Vorkady panchayats in Kasaragod Taluk.

The voter turnout in 2016 Manjeshwaram Assembly election was 76.33 percent. Manjeshwaram has 205 polling stations.

As per the elecotrate data for 2020, Kasaragod district has 1,016,193 voters of whom, 4,97,130 are male and 5,19,062 female. There is only one transgender voter registered in the district.

According to the Election Commission of India, Kerala has 2,62,57,121 electors, of whom 1,26,16,789 are male, 1,34,95,097 female and 149 third gender voters. The state also has 89,213 overseas voters, who will be allowed to vote via postal ballots recently cleared by the Election Commission.

The 2021 Kerala Assembly election is the first time overseas electors from the state will be able to cast their ballots from abroad. Majority of the overseas voters are male (83,624), followed by women (5,577) and 12 third gender voters. There are a total of 55,873 service voters, of whom 53,428 are male and 2,445 female.

Population: As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population which follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls is likely to be held in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.