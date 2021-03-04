Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Manjeri profile: IUML's M Ummer won seat by 19,616 votes in 2016

No Left candidate has ever won an Assembly election in Manjeri, which will vote on 6 April along with the rest of Kerala

Manjeri Assembly Election 2021 | The Manjeri Assembly constituency in Malappuram district has been an IUML stronghold since its inception. The seat is currently held by Muslim League leader M Ummer, who won a second term in the 2016 election by a margin of 19,616 votes. Ummer had previously served as the Malappuram MLA from 2006 to 2011.

No Left candidate has ever won an Assembly election in Manjeri. Ahead of the upcoming 2021 election, speculations are rife that the IUML might field its UDF Malappuram convener UA Latheef from the constituency.

During the 2017 Vengara bypoll, the IUML replaced Latheef with KNA Khader when the latter had threatened to quit the party. Since then, the League has been planning to field Latheef from Manjeri, which is his native town.

Manjeri will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with 139 other constituencies in Kerala.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, M Ummer was re-elected in Manjeri with 69,779 votes, defeating CPM rival K Nishanth who polled 50,163 votes. Ummer’s vote share, however, dropped from 57.99 percent in 2011 to 50.22 percent in 2016.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

In Manjeri, 2,18,238 people are registered to vote in the 2021 Assembly election. The electorate comprises 1,06,946 males, 1,11,289 females, and three third-genders. Nilambur has 199 polling stations.

Voter turnout: Manjeri recorded 72.83 percent voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election. A total of 1.38 lakh registered voters, of whom, 67,922 were male and 70,539 were female, came out to vote during that election.

Population: The Manjeri Assembly constituency consists of Manjeri municipality, and Pandikkad, Trikkalangode, Edappatta and Keezhattur panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.