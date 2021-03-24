Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kuttanad profile: Seat vacated since death of NCP's Thomas Chandy set for three-way scrap

The bypoll following Chandy’s demise was cancelled by the Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Kuttanad Assembly Election 2021 | Kuttanad is a rural constituency, located in Alappuzha district of Kerala. The Assembly seat has been vacant since the death of NCP MLA Thomas Chandy in 2019.

Chandy — who had previously won the seat in 2006 and 2011 — had emerged victorious in the 2016 election by 4,891 votes, defeating KC(M)’s Jacob Abraham.

The bypoll following Chandy’s demise was cancelled by the Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Chandy’s tenure, Kerala Congress leader represented the seat for six terms, from 1982 to 2006.

LDF partner NCP is fielding Chandy’s brother Thomas K Thomas in the constituency in the 2021 election. Meanwhile, the UDF, after holding seat-sharing talks with its allies, is allotting the seat to Jacob Abraham of the Kerala Congress. The NDA has announced the candidature of Thambi Mettuthara on a BDJS ticket.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Chandy won the seat by garnering 50,114 votes. While KC(M) runner-up Jacob Abraham polled 45,223 votes, BDJS nominee Subhash Vasu received 33,044 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Kuttanad has 1,65,257 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 79,865 male voters and 85,392 female voters in the constituency. Kuttanad has 172 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 79.21 percent. A total of 1.29 lakh voters of the total 1.63 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population:

The Kuttanad Assembly constituency comprises Champakkulam, Edathua, Kainakary, Kavalam, Muttar, Nedumudi, Neelamperoor, Pulinkunnu, Ramankary, Thakazhy, Thalavady and Veliyanad panchayats in Kuttanad taluk; and Veeyapuram panchayat in Karthikappally taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.