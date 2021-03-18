Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kunnathunad profile: Congress' VP Sajeendran won second consecutive term in 2016

Kunnathunad has an electorate of 1,81,901, comprising 89,566 males and 92,335 females. There are 181 polling stations in the constituency.

Kunnathunad (SC) Assembly Election 2021 | The Kunnathunad Assembly constituency was formed and added to Ernakulam district during the 1965 delimitation exercise.

The Kunnathunad Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

Kunnathunad was initially a SC-reserved seat that was later turned into a general seat in 1977. In 2009, the seat was once again made reserved under the Scheduled Castes category.

Past election results and winners

The constituency has elected CPM candidates in three out of four elections till 1982. Congress leader TH Mustafa then captured and held the seat for three consecutive terms from 1982. Though he lost the seat to CPM leader MP Varghese in 1996, Mustafa won a fourth term in Kunnathunad during the 2001 election.

The seat, which had gone to CPM again in 2006, was won by Congress in 2011 when VP Sajeendran defeated CPM’s MA Surendran by 87,32 votes. Sajeendran is currently serving his second term as the Kunnathunad MLA.

In the 2016 election, Sajeendran received 65,445 votes while CPM runner-up Shiji Sivaji got 62766 votes. BDJS nominee Thuravoor Suresh polled 16,459 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Kunnathunad has an electorate of 1,81,901, comprising 89,566 males and 92,335 females. There are 181 polling stations in the constituency.

Voter turnout: In the 2016 Assembly election, Kunnathunad recorded a voter turnout of 74.47 percent. Of the 1,34,814 who cast their ballot, 67,406 were males and 67,408 were females.

Population: The Kunnathunad Assembly constituency comprises Aikaranad, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunad, Mazhuvannoor, Poothrikka, Thiruvaniyoor, Vadavucode-Puthencruz and Vazhakulam panchayats in Kunnathunad taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

