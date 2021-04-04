Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kundara profile: LDF minister J Mercykutty Amma seeks re-election from seat

This time, Mercykutty Amma faces a much younger Vishunath who is a former MLA from the Chengannur constituency in Alappuzha district in 2006 and 2011 elections. He hails from Mavady near Kottarakkara in Kollam

Kundara Assembly Election 2021 | Kundara is an Assembly constituency in the Kollam district of Kerala. It is one of the seven Assembly seats that fall under the Parliamentary constituency of the same name. The election to the state will be held on 6 April and results will be out on 2 May.

J Mercykutty Amma of the CPM, who is also a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, is the sitting MLA of this constituency, while NK Premchandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party is the current MP from the Lok Sabha seat.

CPM's Mercykutty Amma, one of the two women ministers in the Vijayan-led government, is fighting for a second consecutive term from Kundara. The Congress, meanwhile, has fielded PC Vishnunath. On NDA's behalf, BJDS has fielded Vanaja Vidyadharan.

Past election and results

Kollam district witnessed a spectacular red wave in 2016, becoming the only district to have elected a Left Democratic Front candidate in all Assembly segments. The constituency of Kundara also has sent a CPM representative to the Niyamasabha for three straight terms.

Mercykutty Amma’s first victory to the Legislative Assembly was in 1987 when she was 32. She is a well known leader among cashew, coir and fish traders in the district and has previously worked as a leader of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Mercykutty Amma was also the minister in charge of Kollam in the outgoing government. The 65-year-old spearheaded the 2006 and 2011 Assembly elections campaign when her party colleague MA Baby contested from Kundara. Baby won both times.

In 2016, Mercykutti Amma solidified her own win by a margin of over 30,000 votes against Congress' Rajmohan Unnithan.

In 2011, Baby had defeated Congress' P Jermias by a margin of 14,793 votes.

This time, Mercykutty Amma faces a much younger Vishunath who is a former MLA from the Chengannur constituency in Alappuzha district in 2006 and 2011 elections. He hails from Mavady near Kottarakkara in Kollam.

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls, but also managed to make inroads into UDF vote-banks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

In the local body polls, however, the people have shown a clear preference towards the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Since 1979, only once, in 2010, has the United Democratic Front (UDF) upset the apple cart.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of registered electors in the state is 2,67,31,509, including 1,29,52,025 male, 1,37,79,263 female and 211 third gender voters.

In the district of Kollam alone, there are 20,93,511 voters of which 9,97,190 are male and 10,96,308 are female. There are 13 third-gender voters in the district.

The Kundara constituency has 2,01,555 registered voters ahead of the 2021 elections of which 96,347 are male and 1,05,208 are female.

Voter Turnout: The overall voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election was 77.35 percent. The percentage voter turnout of women voters excluding the postal ballot was 75.97 percent and that of men voters excluding postal ballot was 78.14 percent.

At least 76.01 percent of registered voters had come out to vote in the Kundara Assembly constituency, of which 74.19 percent were male and 77.65 percent were females.

Population and demography: Total population of the Kollam district is 2,635,375 as per census 2011. Hinduism constitutes 64.42 percent of the Kollam population. Muslims are in minority in the Kollam district, forming 19.30 percent of the total population here. Christians constitute of the 16 percent of the population.

Out of the total Kollam population for 2011 census, 45.05 percent lives in urban regions of district, whereas 54.95 percent of its population lives in rural areas.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of votes will be done on 2 May.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June 2021.