Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kozhikode North profile: CPM likely to field fresh face as sitting MLA A Pradeep Kumar serves third term

CPM MLA A Pradeep Kumar, who has been representing the seat since 2006, is a popular leader who is widely credited for bringing several development projects to the constituency and improving the state of government schools

Kozhikode North Assembly Election 2021 | Kozhikode North Assembly, known as Calicut I before 2011, comes under the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

CPM MLA A Pradeep Kumar, who has been representing the seat since 2006, is a popular leader who is widely credited for bringing several development projects to the constituency and improving the state of government schools.

He won his third consecutive Assembly election in 2016 by 27,873 votes. He was also in fray in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but suffered a defeat against sitting MP and UDF candidate MK Raghavan.

Although CPM has a two-term norm for MLAs, the Kozhikode district leadership wants Pradeep Kumar to contest for the fourth time in the upcoming 2021 election. (https://malayalam.oneindia.com/news/kozhikode/kerala-assembly-election-2021-in-kozhikode-north-a-pradeep-kumar-will-be-the-ldf-candidate-again-279204.html )

According to some reports, the UDF is likely to field Kerala Students Union (KSU) leader KM Abhijit, while the BJP is considering state general secretary MT Ramesh’s name in the constituency.

(https://www.onmanorama.com/kerala/top-news/2021/01/19/sachin-abhijith-kozhikode-student-leaders.html )

(https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/kerala/assembly-election-bjp-core-committee-members-to-visit-districts-to-decide-candidates-1.5381130 )

Kozhikode North will vote on 6 April, 2021 along with 139 other constituencies in the state.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, Pradeep Kumar won a third term in office by polling 64,192 votes (48.40 percent). The Congress, which got 41.38 percent (48,125 votes) of the total votes polled in 2011, saw its vote share drop to 27.39 percent (36,319 votes) in 2016. This was mainly caused by BJP’s rising popularity; the saffron party’s vote share went from just 8.51 percent (9,894 votes) in 2011 to 22.52 percent (29,860 votes) in 2016.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: In Kozhikode North, 1,75,129 people are registered to vote in the 2021 Assembly election. The electorate comprises 82,748 male, 92, 376 female, and five third-gender voters. The constituency has 153 polling stations.

Voter turnout: The two elections held in Kozhikode North since it was renamed saw similar voter turnout. While the turnout was 77.06 percent (1,15,498 of 1,49,890 voters) in 2011, the 2016 election saw a turnout of 77.82 percent (1,31,591 of 1,69,103 voters).

Population: The Kozhikode North Assembly constituency consists of wards 1 to 16, 39, 40, and 42 to 51 of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in Kozhikode taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances in Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.