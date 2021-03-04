Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kondotty profile: IUML's TV Ibrahim won seat in 2016

There are 2.01 lakh registered voters in Kondotty, of whom 1,01,899 are male and 99,206 are female

Kondotty Assembly Election 2021 | Kondotty is an IUML fortress in the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat of Malappuram district. Since 1957, the constituency has exclusively elected Muslim League candidates to the Kerala Assembly.

During the 2015 Kondotty municipality polls, UDF allies IUML and Congress went separate ways, leading to a breakdown in the relations between the grassroot workers of the two parties. While the Muslim League contested alone, Congress joined hands with the LDF to form the anti-IUML ‘Janakeeya Munnani’ which ended up wresting power in the municipality.

The resentment between the IUML and Congress members continued as they came together for the 2016 Assembly polls. This gave fresh hopes to the LDF.

However, IUML managed to retain the seat as first-timer TV Ibrahim defeated Independent candidate KP Beerankutty by 10,654 votes.

Past election results and winners



In the 2016 election, winning IUML candidate TV Ibrahim secured 69,229 votes, which accounted for 46.58 percent of the total votes polled. Independent runner-up KP Beerankutty received 58,706 votes (39.46 percent vote share), while BJP’s K Ramachandran came third with 12,478 votes (8.37 percent vote share).

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: There are 2.01 lakh registered voters in Kondotty, of whom 1,01,899 are male and 99,206 are female. The Assembly constituency has 171 polling stations.

Voter turnout: Kondotty recorded a 79.07 percent voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election. A total of 1.48 lakh electors exercised their franchise, of whom, 71,755 were male voters and 76,978 were female voters.

Population: The Kondotty Assembly constituency is made up of Cheacode, Cherukavu, Kondotty, Pulikkal, Vazhakkad, Nediyiruppu, and Vazhayur panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.