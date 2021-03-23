Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kaduthuruthy profile: Four-time MLA Mons Joseph faces former colleague, KC(M) leader Stephen George

Advocate Mons Joseph is contesting the election from the seat as a Kerala Congres candidate under the UDF banner, but on a different poll symbol

Kaduthuruthy Assembly Election 2021 | The Kaduthuruthy Assembly constituency has been a Kerala Congress (M) stronghold in the Kottayam district of Kerala.

Following a split in the KC(M) into the Jose K Mani and PJ Joseph factions, the PJ Joseph faction decided to remain with the UDF in 2020. The Joseph faction also includes sitting MLA Mons Joseph.

Mons Joseph, who was serving his fourth term, having won the seat in 1991, 2006, 2011, and 2016, resigned in the run-up to the election. He is now contesting the election from the seat as a Kerala Congres candidate under the UDF banner, but on a different poll symbol.

He will be facing former colleague Stephen Geroge from Kerala Congress (M) in the upcoming polls. Also, in the fray are Ligin Lal of the BJP, Advocate Anju Mathew of the BSP, Advocate Jaimon Thankachan of the Samajwadi Jan Parishad and Vinod K Jose as an Independent candidate.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, sitting MLA Mons Joseph retained his seat by polling 73,793 votes. Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) leader Scaria Thomas became the runner-up with 31,537 votes. He had defeated Thomas by 42,256 votes.

While the Congress has won the seat twice — in 1957 and 1960 — Left parties have never won an Assembly election in the constituency.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Kaduthuruthy has 1,84,913 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 90,631 male voters, 94,280 female voters and two third-gender voters in the constituency. Kaduthuruthy has 179 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 69.39 percent. A total of 1.26 lakh voters of the total 1.82 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population:

The Kaduthuruthy Assembly constituency comprises Kadaplamattom, Kanakkari, Kidangoor, Kuravilangad, Marangattupilly, Uzhavoor and Veliyannoor panchayats in Meenachil taluk; and Kaduthuruthy, Manjoor, Mulakulam and Neezhoor panchayats in Vaikom taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

