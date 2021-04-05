Politics

Kerala Assembly election 2021: Full list of 140 constituencies set to vote in single-phased poll on 6 April

According to an integrated list published on 20 March, there are a total of 2,74,46,039 voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly polls

FP Staff April 05, 2021 15:56:19 IST pollpedia
Representational image. PTI

The Kerala Assembly election will be held in a single phase on Tuesday, 6 April. A total of 140 seats will go to polls across the state, and a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP is likely.

"The integrated list dated 20 March has been prepared by incorporating additions made to the final list published on 20 January. Of the total voters, 1,41,62,025 are women, 1,32,83,724 are men and 290 are transgender voters," The Hindu reported.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have campaigned extensively for the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took active part in the main Opposition party's campaign in the southern state.

Several heavyweights, including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a key partner of the CPI(M)-led LDF, two Rajya Sabha BJP MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi are trying their luck from the constituencies, spread across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and parts of Thrissur.

Central Kerala is considered a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, but the LDF put up a strong show in the December 2020 civic polls, winning many local body seats.

Additionally, the Sabarimala temple issue and the incumbent government's COVID-19 management are also likely to be issues of consideration for the voters.

Sr no. Constituency
1 Manjeshwar
2 Kasaragod
3 Udma
4 Kanhangad
5 Trikaripur
6 Payyannur
7 Kalliasseri
8 Taliparamba
9 Irikkur
10 Azhikode
11 Kannur
12 Dharmadam
13 Thalassery
14 Kuthuparamba
15 Mattannur
16 Peravoor
17 Mananthavady
18 Sulthanbathery
19 Kalpetta
20 Vadakara
21 Kuttiadi
22 Nadapuram
23 Quilandy
24 Perambra
25 Balusseri
26 Elathur
27 Kozhikode North
28 Kozhikode South
29 Beypore
30 Kunnamangalam
31 Koduvally
32 Thiruvambady
33 Kondotty
34 Eranad
35 Nilambur
36 Wandoor
37 Manjeri
38 Perinthalmanna
39 Mankada
40 Malappuram
41 Vengara
42 Vallikkunnu
43 Tirurangadi
44 Tanur
45 Tirur
46 Kottakkal
47 Thavanur
48 Ponnani
49 Thrithala
50 Pattambi
51 Shornur
52 Ottapalam
53 Kongad
54 Mannarkad
55 Malampuzha
56 Palakkad
57 Tarur
58 Chittur
59 Nenmara
60 Alathur
61 Chelakkara
62 Kunnamkulam
63 Guruvayoor
64 Manalur
65 Wadakkanchery
66 Ollur
67 Thrissur
68 Nattika
69 Kaipamangalam
70 Irinjalakkuda
71 Puthukkad
72 Chalakkudy
73 Kodungallur
74 Perumbavoor
75 Angamaly
76 Aluva
77 Kalamassery
78 Paravur
79 Vypen
80 Kochi
81 Thripunithura
82 Eranakulam
83 Thrikkakara
84 Kunnathunad
85 Piravom
86 Muvattupuzha
87 Kothamangalam
88 Devikulam
89 Udumbanchola
90 Thodupuzha
91 Idukki
92 Peerumade
93 Pala
94 Kaduthuruthy
95 Vaikom
96 Ettumanoor
97 Kottayam
98 Puthuppally
99 Changanassery
100 Kanjirappally
101 Poonjar
102 Aroor
103 Cherthala
104 Alappuzha
105 Ambalapuzha
106 Kuttanad
107 Haripad
108 Kayamkulam
109 Mavelikara
110 Chengannur
111 Thiruvalla
112 Ranni
113 Aranmula
114 Konni
115 Adoor
116 Karunagappally
117 Chavara
118 Kunnathur
119 Kottarakkara
120 Pathanapuram
121 Punalur
122 Chadayamangalam
123 Kundara
124 Kollam
125 Eravipuram
126 Chathannur
127 Varkala
128 Attingal
129 Chirayinkeezhu
130 Nedumangad
131 Vamanapuram
132 Kazhakkoottam
133 Vattiyoorkavu
134 Thiruvananthapuram
135 Nemom
136 Aruvikkara
137 Parassala
138 Kattakkada
139 Kovalam
140 Neyyattinkara

