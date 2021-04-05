Kerala Assembly election 2021: Full list of 140 constituencies set to vote in single-phased poll on 6 April
According to an integrated list published on 20 March, there are a total of 2,74,46,039 voters eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly polls
The Kerala Assembly election will be held in a single phase on Tuesday, 6 April. A total of 140 seats will go to polls across the state, and a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP is likely.
"The integrated list dated 20 March has been prepared by incorporating additions made to the final list published on 20 January. Of the total voters, 1,41,62,025 are women, 1,32,83,724 are men and 290 are transgender voters," The Hindu reported.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking another term in office, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have campaigned extensively for the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took active part in the main Opposition party's campaign in the southern state.
Several heavyweights, including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, a key partner of the CPI(M)-led LDF, two Rajya Sabha BJP MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi are trying their luck from the constituencies, spread across Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and parts of Thrissur.
Central Kerala is considered a stronghold of the Congress-led UDF, but the LDF put up a strong show in the December 2020 civic polls, winning many local body seats.
Additionally, the Sabarimala temple issue and the incumbent government's COVID-19 management are also likely to be issues of consideration for the voters.
|Sr no.
|Constituency
|1
|Manjeshwar
|2
|Kasaragod
|3
|Udma
|4
|Kanhangad
|5
|Trikaripur
|6
|Payyannur
|7
|Kalliasseri
|8
|Taliparamba
|9
|Irikkur
|10
|Azhikode
|11
|Kannur
|12
|Dharmadam
|13
|Thalassery
|14
|Kuthuparamba
|15
|Mattannur
|16
|Peravoor
|17
|Mananthavady
|18
|Sulthanbathery
|19
|Kalpetta
|20
|Vadakara
|21
|Kuttiadi
|22
|Nadapuram
|23
|Quilandy
|24
|Perambra
|25
|Balusseri
|26
|Elathur
|27
|Kozhikode North
|28
|Kozhikode South
|29
|Beypore
|30
|Kunnamangalam
|31
|Koduvally
|32
|Thiruvambady
|33
|Kondotty
|34
|Eranad
|35
|Nilambur
|36
|Wandoor
|37
|Manjeri
|38
|Perinthalmanna
|39
|Mankada
|40
|Malappuram
|41
|Vengara
|42
|Vallikkunnu
|43
|Tirurangadi
|44
|Tanur
|45
|Tirur
|46
|Kottakkal
|47
|Thavanur
|48
|Ponnani
|49
|Thrithala
|50
|Pattambi
|51
|Shornur
|52
|Ottapalam
|53
|Kongad
|54
|Mannarkad
|55
|Malampuzha
|56
|Palakkad
|57
|Tarur
|58
|Chittur
|59
|Nenmara
|60
|Alathur
|61
|Chelakkara
|62
|Kunnamkulam
|63
|Guruvayoor
|64
|Manalur
|65
|Wadakkanchery
|66
|Ollur
|67
|Thrissur
|68
|Nattika
|69
|Kaipamangalam
|70
|Irinjalakkuda
|71
|Puthukkad
|72
|Chalakkudy
|73
|Kodungallur
|74
|Perumbavoor
|75
|Angamaly
|76
|Aluva
|77
|Kalamassery
|78
|Paravur
|79
|Vypen
|80
|Kochi
|81
|Thripunithura
|82
|Eranakulam
|83
|Thrikkakara
|84
|Kunnathunad
|85
|Piravom
|86
|Muvattupuzha
|87
|Kothamangalam
|88
|Devikulam
|89
|Udumbanchola
|90
|Thodupuzha
|91
|Idukki
|92
|Peerumade
|93
|Pala
|94
|Kaduthuruthy
|95
|Vaikom
|96
|Ettumanoor
|97
|Kottayam
|98
|Puthuppally
|99
|Changanassery
|100
|Kanjirappally
|101
|Poonjar
|102
|Aroor
|103
|Cherthala
|104
|Alappuzha
|105
|Ambalapuzha
|106
|Kuttanad
|107
|Haripad
|108
|Kayamkulam
|109
|Mavelikara
|110
|Chengannur
|111
|Thiruvalla
|112
|Ranni
|113
|Aranmula
|114
|Konni
|115
|Adoor
|116
|Karunagappally
|117
|Chavara
|118
|Kunnathur
|119
|Kottarakkara
|120
|Pathanapuram
|121
|Punalur
|122
|Chadayamangalam
|123
|Kundara
|124
|Kollam
|125
|Eravipuram
|126
|Chathannur
|127
|Varkala
|128
|Attingal
|129
|Chirayinkeezhu
|130
|Nedumangad
|131
|Vamanapuram
|132
|Kazhakkoottam
|133
|Vattiyoorkavu
|134
|Thiruvananthapuram
|135
|Nemom
|136
|Aruvikkara
|137
|Parassala
|138
|Kattakkada
|139
|Kovalam
|140
|Neyyattinkara
