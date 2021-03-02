Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Elathur profile: NCP's AK Saseendran won election in 2016 in alliance with LDF

Incumbent Pala MLA Mani C Kappan had earlier demanded that the NCP field him from Elathur since the LDF would be allotting Pala to Kerala Congress (M). Since the AK Saseendran faction sided with the LDF, the Kappan camp decided to break away and join the UDF

Elathur Assembly Election 2021 | The Elathur Assembly constituency is made of seven panchayats and was formed during a delimitation exercise based on the 2008 order.

Sitting MLA AK Saseendran, an NCP leader and a minister in the current LDF government, won both the Assembly elections held in the constituency. While Saseendran’s 2011 win was marked by a 14,654-vote margin, in 2016, he defeated UDF’s candidate by 29,057 votes.

Ahead of the 2021 election, Elathur has become a hot topic in political circles. Incumbent Pala MLA Mani C Kappan had earlier demanded that the NCP field him from Elathur since the LDF would be allotting Pala to Kerala Congress (M). Since the AK Saseendran faction sided with the LDF, the Kappan camp decided to break away and join the UDF.

Despite the developments, the CPM reportedly has no plan to let Saseendran contest again and is instead considering fielding its own candidate in Elathur. The CPM, which sees the Assembly segment as a party bastion, doesn’t believe that the NCP has a considerable vote base in the region.

Elathur will vote on 6 April 2021 along with 139 other constituencies in the state.

Past election results and winners

Saseendran won the maiden Elathur election in 2011 with 67,143 votes, defeating Socialist Janata (Democratic)’s Shaikh P Harriz who polled 52,489 votes.

In 2016, Saseendran retained his seat—securing 76,387 votes against JD(U)’s Kishen Chand who got 47,330 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: Elathur has 1,95,933 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 93,922 male voters, 1,02,007 female voters and four third-gender voters in the constituency. There are 188 polling stations in Nadapuram.

Elathur has 160 polling stations.

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.09 percent. A total of 1.55 lakh voters of the total 1.87 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

In 2011, 81.99 percent turnout was recorded. A total of 1.32 lakh of 1.61 lakh registered voters exercised their franchise.

Population: The Assembly constituency is made up of Chelannur, Elathur, Kakkodi, Kakkur, Kuruvattur, Nanmanda and Thalakkulathur panchayats in Kozhikode Taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances in Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

