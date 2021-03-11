Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Chelakkara profile: Four-time MLA K Radhakrishnan back in the fray after five years

CPM leader Radhakrishnan had wrested the seat from Congress in the 1996 election. The seat has remained with the Left Party since then, however, its vote share had dipped in 2016 polls

Chelakkara (SC) Assembly Election 2021 | Chelakkara is a Schedule Caste-reserved Assembly constituency in the northern border of the Thrissur district where the CPM has been undefeated since 1996.

While CPM’s K Radhakrishnan represented Chelakkara for four terms from 1996, UR Pradeep retained the seat for CPM in 2016. During his tenure, Radhakrishnan also served as the SC/ST affairs minister (from 1996 to 2001) and as Kerala Assembly Speaker (from 2006 to 2011).

Of the 12 Assembly elections held in Chelakkara, Congress has won six times in 1967, 1970, 1977, 1980, 1987 and 1991.

Ahead of the 2021 election, the IUML reportedly has its eyes on the Chelakkara seat. As per reports, the Muslim League is considering Jayanthi Rajan’s candidature in the constituency and is holding seat-sharing talks with Congress in this regard. Pradeep is expected to seek re-election on a CPM ticket.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, CPM’s UR Pradeep polled 67,771 votes against Congress’ KA Thulasi, who got 57,571 votes. The Left party’s vote share, however, declined to 44.81 from 55.42 percent in 2011. Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: Chelakkara has an electorate of 1.91 lakh, of whom 92,963 are males and 99,034 are females. There are 177 polling stations in the constituency.

Voter turnout: In the 2016 Assembly election, Chelakkara recorded a voter turnout of 79.21 percent. Over 1.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise, of whom 71,043 were males and 79,786 were females.

Population: The Chelakkara Assembly constituency is made up of Chelakkara, Desamangalam, Kondazhy, Mullurkara, Panjal, Pazhayannur, Thiruvilwamala, Vallatholenagar and Varavoor panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.