Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Chadayamangalam Profile: CPI's J Chinchu Rani in fray against INC's MM Naseer

Chadayamangalam Assembly Election 2021 | Chadayamangalam is an Assembly constituency in the Kollam district of Kerala. It is one of the seven Assembly seats that fall under the Parliamentary constituency of the same name. The election to the state will be held on 6 April and results will be out on 2 May.

Mullakara Ratnakaran of the CPI, who is also a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, is the sitting MLA of this constituency, while NK Premchandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party is the current MP from the Lok Sabha seat.

This time CPI has fielded J Chinchu Rani in place of Ratnakaran in keeping with its three-term policy. The Congress, meanwhile, has fielded MM Naseer. On NDA's behalf, BJP has fielded Vishnu Pattathanam.

Past election and results

Kollam district witnessed a spectacular red wave in 2016, becoming the only district to have elected a Left Democratic Front candidate in all Assembly segments. The constituency of Chadayamangalam also has elected an LDF candidate more times than it has favoured the Congress.

Ratnakaran won three consecutive terms from the seat. He first came to power in 2006 defeating Prayar Gopalakrishnan of Congress.

In 2016, Ratnakaran had defeated Congress' Hassan with 21,928 votes. BJP's K Sivadasan was in third place with 19,289 votes.

In 2011, Ratnakaran had cinched a win against Congress' Shahida Kamal with a margin of over 23,000 votes.

However, this time both parties have fielded fresh faces and both parties had faced backlash from local cadre over their choice of candidates. While a section of CPI workers had demanded A Mustafa's candidature from the seat, while a group among Congress had favoured Gopalakrishnan.

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls, but also managed to make inroads into UDF vote-banks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

In the local body polls, however, the people have shown a clear preference towards the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Since 1979, only once, in 2010, has the United Democratic Front (UDF) upset the apple cart.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of registered electors in the state is 2,67,31,509, including 1,29,52,025 male, 1,37,79,263 female and 211 third gender voters.

In the district of Kollam alone, there are 20,93,511 voters of which 9,97,190 are male and 10,96,308 are female. There are 13 third-gender voters in the district.

The Chadayamangalam constituency has 1,97,985 registered voters ahead of the 2021 elections of which 93,110 are male and 1,04,873 are female. Two voters have registered themselves as the third gender.

Voter Turnout: The overall voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election was 77.35 percent. The percentage voter turnout of women voters excluding the postal ballot was 75.97 percent and that of men voters excluding postal ballot was 78.14 percent.

At least 73.01 percent of registered voters had come out to vote in the Chadayamangalam Assembly constituency, of which 70.19 percent were male and 76.39 percent were females.

Population and demography: Total population of the Kollam district is 2,635,375 as per census 2011. Hinduism constitutes 64.42 percent of the Kollam population. Muslims are in minority in the Kollam district, forming 19.30 percent of the total population here. Christians constitute of the 16 percent of the population.

Out of the total Kollam population for 2011 census, 45.05 percent lives in urban regions of district, whereas 54.95 percent of its population lives in rural areas.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of votes will be done on 2 May.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June 2021.