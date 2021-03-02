Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Beypore profile: VKC Mammed Koya, one of the richest MLAs in state, won seat in 2016

Beypore Assembly Election 2021 | Beypore is an Assembly constituency in the Kozhikode district where the CPM has an upper hand. The party has successfully contested and won the seat 10 times since 1967.

Sitting MLA and industrialist VKC Mammed Koya is one of the richest legislators in the Kerala Assembly. He served as the Kozhikode Corporation mayor from 2015 till he resigned in 2016 on winning the Assembly election. He won his first term as the Beypore MLA in 2001.

The UDF has struggled to make a presence in this constituency, with NP Moideen—who served as Beypore MLA from 1977 to 1982—being it’s only candidate to ever win the seat.

Past election results and winners

CPM’s VKC Mammed Koya won the 2016 election by 14,363 votes. Congress runner-up Adam Mulsi MP managed to poll 54,751 votes (35.16 percent vote share) while Koya bagged the seat with 69,114 votes (44.39 percent).

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Beypore has 2 lakh registered electors, comprising 97,899 male, 1,02,176 female and five third-genders, who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 164 polling stations in the constituency.

Voter turnout: The voter turnout in Beypore grew from 78.71 percent in 2011 to 81.25 percent in 2016. Over 1.28 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the 2011 election while 1.55 lakh came out to vote in 2016.

Population: Beypore Assembly constituency comprises Beypore, Cheruvannur-Nallalam, Feroke, Kadalundi and Ramanattukara panchayats in Kozhikode taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF vote banks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

