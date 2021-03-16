Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Aluva profile: Congress' Anwar Sadath won second consecutive term in 2016

Sadath won the seat with 69,568 votes while CPM's V Saleem was the runner-up receiving 50,733 votes

Aluva Assembly Election 2021 | The Aluva Assembly constituency is a UDF stronghold in Ernakulam district where the LDF has won only twice since 1957. The Aluva Assembly constituency will vote on 6 April, 2021, along with the rest of Kerala.

Past election results and winners

Prominent leaders who represented the Assembly include MKA Hameed and K Mohamed Ali. Hameed, who won the seat in 1967 as an LDF-backed Independent candidate, became the first vice-chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board during his tenure. Ali, however, served as the Aluva MLA for six consecutive terms from 1980 to 2006.

CPM’s AM Yousaf won the 2011 election, defeating then sitting MLA Ali by 4,366 votes. In 2011, Congress recaptured the seat as its nominee Anwar Sadath defeated Yousaf by 13,214 votes.

In the 2016 election, sitting MLA Anwar Sadath retained his seat with 69,568 votes. CPM runner-up V Saleem received 50,733 votes, while BJP’s Latha Gangadharan polled 19,349 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Aluva has an electorate of 1,88,611, which consists of 92,632 males, 95,978 females and one third-gender. There are 167 polling stations in the constituency.

Voter turnout:

A total of 1,46,371 voters cast their vote in the 2016 Assembly election, of whom 72,108 were males and 74,263 were females. Chalakudy witnessed a voter turnout of 83 percent.

Population:

The Aluva Assembly constituency comprises Aluva municipality; and Chengamanad, Choornikkara, Edathala, Kanjoor, Keezhmad, Nedumbassery and Sreemolnagaram panchayats.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.