Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Alathur profile: CPM's KD Prasenan seeks second term from Left bastion

Local reports have said that the Congress, which had allotted the seat to Kerala Congress(M) in 2016, is likely to take over the seat under UDF in the 2021 election. Meanwhile, CPM is fielding Prasenan in the hope of getting another term in Alathur

Alathur Assembly Election 2021 | The Alathur Assembly constituency is an LDF stronghold where farmers and agricultural workers form a considerable part of the electorate.

The Congress managed to win the Assembly seat only once when Congress’ AV Gopinathan defeated CPM’s V Sukumaran by a mere 338 votes in 1991.

In 2016, CPM fielded youth leader KD Prasenan who won by a 36,060-vote margin. Prasenan is the grandson of R Krishnan, who represented Alathur from 1957 to 1977.

Local reports have said that the Congress, which had allotted the seat to Kerala Congress(M) in 2016, is likely to take over the seat under UDF in the 2021 election. Meanwhile, CPM is fielding Prasenan in the hope of getting another term in Alathur.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, CPM’s KD Prasenan polled 71,206 votes while KC(M) runner-up K Kusalakumar got 35,146 votes.

In 2019, Congress’ Ramya Haridas unseated CPM’s PK Biju to win the Alathur Lok Sabha seat—which is spread over Thrissur and Palakkad district—by 1.59 lakh votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Alathur’s electorate of 1.67 lakh comprises 82,810 males and 84,265 females. The constituency has 149 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

In the 2016 Assembly election, Alathur recorded 77.76 percent voter turnout. A total of 1,28,141 electors exercised their franchise, of whom 63,553 were males and 64,588 were females.

Population:

There are seven panchayats under Alathur Assembly constituency: Alathur, Erimayur, Kizhakkencheri, Kuzhalmannam, Melarcode, Thenkurissi and Vandazhi.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.