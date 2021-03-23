Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Alappuzha profile: Kerala finance miniser Thomas Isaac won seat for CPM in 2016

CPM has fielded PP Chitharanjan from the Alappuzha seat against Dr KS Manoj of Congress, Sandeep R of BJP, Subeendran KC of BSP, KA Vinod of SUCI (Communist) and Shylendran of the BDP

Alappuzha Assembly Election 2021 | The Alappuzha Assembly constituency has favoured both LDF and UDF in elections at different occasions.

While Congress held the seat from 1996 to 2011, the seat has been with the CPM since 2011 following a delimitation process that changed the constituency’s geography.

Prior to the delimitation, the constituency only comprised the 50 wards of the Alappuzha municipality. The 2011 exercise took away 25 of those wards and instead added four Left-leaning panchayats to the constituency.

Incumbent CPM MLA Thomas Isaac, who is currently serving his second term as the Alappuzha MLA, won the 2016 election by a margin of 31,032 votes. He is also the Kerala finance minister in the present Pinarayi Vijayan ministry.

Veteran Congress leader KC Venugopal had represented the constituency from 2001 to 2009. In the 2009 bypoll necessitated by Venugopal's elevation to Lok Sabha, Congress leader AA Shukoor won the seat by defeating CPI's G Krishnaprasad.

With the CPM implementing a two-term norm for its MLAs, Isaac is not contesting the 2021 election. The CPM has instead fielded PP Chitharanjan from the seat. Chitharanjan will be up against Dr KS Manoj of Congress, Sandeep R of BJP, Subeendran KC of BSP, KA Vinod of SUCI (Communist) and Shylendran of the BDP.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 election, Isaac retained the seat for CPM by garnering 83,211 votes. Congress candidate Laly Vincent polled 52,179 votes, while BJP’s Ranjith Sreenivas got 18,214 votes.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors:

Alappuzha has 1,96,208 registered voters who can vote in the upcoming Assembly election. There are 95,190 male voters and 1,01,018 female voters in the constituency. Alappuzha has 210 polling stations.

Voter turnout:

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 80.03 percent. A total of 1.54 lakh voters of the total 1.93 lakh registered electors cast their vote.

Population:

The Alappuzha Assembly constituency comprises Alappuzha municipality ward numbers 1 to 19 and 45-50; Aryad, Mannanchery and Mararikkulam South

panchayats in Ambalappuzha taluk; Mararikkulam North panchayat in Cherthala taluk.

As per Census 2011, of Kerala's 3.34 crore population, 54.73 percent are followers of Hinduism, followed by 26.56 percent followers of Islam and 18.38 percent Christians. Hinduism is the major religion in 13 of the state's 14 districts.

Malappuram is the only district in Kerala where Islam is the major religion with 70.24 percent of the district's total population following the religion.

The state has a tiny population that follows Jainism (0.01 percent), Sikhism (0.01 percent), Buddhism (0.01 percent) and 0.02 percent (other religions). Nearly 0.26 percent in the state didn't state their religion during the 2011 Census.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The incumbent Kerala Niyamasabha will expire on 1 June, 2021.

Political alliances and Kerala

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls but also managed to make inroads into UDF votebanks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

Of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency, five are with the CPM-led LDF (four with CPM, and one with CPI) while IUML, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, is the second-largest party, winning the remaining two seats (Kasaragod and Manjeshwaram) in the last Assembly polls.

BJP didn't win any of the seven Assembly segments that are part of the Kasaragod Parliamentary constituency in 2016.