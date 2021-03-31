Kerala Assembly 2021, Attingal Profile: UDF ally RSP to take hold of Left bastion after 15 years

OS Ambika is in the fray from here to defend the seat which has remained with CPM for 10 years, while Congress-lead United Democratic Front has allotted the seat to ally Revolutionary Socialist Party

Attingal Assembly Election 2021 | Attingal is an Assembly constituency reserved for the Scheduled Caste community in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It is one of the seven Assembly seats that fall under the Attingal Parliamentary constituency. The election to the state will be held on 6 April and results will be out on 2 May.

B Satyan of CPM is the sitting MLA of this constituency, while Congress' Adoor Prakash is the current MP from the Lok Sabha seat.

Although the local cadre had demanded relaxation in the two-term policy for Satyan, the party leadership has decided to give chance to a woman candidate from the reserved seat.

The party has fielded OS Ambika as its candidate to defend the seat which has remained with CPM for 10 years, while Congress-led UDF has allotted the seat to ally Revolutionary Socialist Party. RSP has fielded A Sreedharan from the seat. BJP, on the other hand, has fielded P Sudheer.

Past election and results

The area is generally considered a Left bastion because of LDF's unwavering command in the local bodies, year after year. But the Assembly polls have thrown a mixed trend.

Since 1957, the Left has won seven times in this constituency while the Congress has won six times, with the Congress' breakaway factions of INC(U) and IC(S) winning twice. However, the dynamics have changed since the delimitation of 2011, as the new Attingal constituency has very few areas common with the old Attingal.

In 2016, Satyan of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) won the seat by defeating K Chandrababu from Revolutionary Socialist Party with a margin of 40,383 votes. In the 2011 polls, Satyan had defeated Congress' Thankamony Divakaran by a margin of 30,065 votes. But the entry of new faces means there is no certainty around the performance of any of the parties.

Elections in Kerala have traditionally been a contest between the UDF and the LDF with power swinging between the two groups.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress-led UDF had won 19 out of the state’s 20 Lok Sabha seats banking on incumbency against the ruling LDF. However, repeating a similar feat in the Assembly polls is going to be an uphill task for the UDF.

The LDF has not only managed to overcome anti-incumbency in the 2020 local body polls, but also managed to make inroads into UDF vote-banks, particularly in Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam districts.

The NDA, which is emerging as a third front in Kerala, will be hoping to increase its tally in the Assembly polls. However, given that the BJP-led NDA didn't meet the expectations in the 2020 local body polls despite making gains, its ability to impact either the UDF's or LDF's prospects in the Assembly election remains unclear.

In the local body polls, however, the people have shown a clear preference towards the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Since 1979, only once, in 2010, has the United Democratic Front (UDF) upset the apple cart.

Total electors, voter turnout, population

Electors: According to the Election Commission of India, the total number of registered electors in the state is 2,67,31,509, including 1,29,52,025 male, 1,37,79,263 female and 211 third gender voters.

In the district of Thiruvananthapuram alone, there are 27,69,272 voters of which 13,15,905 are male and 14,53,310 are female. There are 57 third-gender voters in the district.

The Attingal constituency has 1,99,036 registered voters ahead of the 2021 elections of which 90,771 are male and 1,08,263 are female. Two voters have identified themselves as the third gender.

Voter Turnout: The overall voter turnout during the 2016 Assembly election was 77.35 percent. The percentage voter turnout of women voters excluding the postal ballot was 75.97 percent and that of men voters excluding postal ballot was 78.14 percent.

At least 69.38 percent of registered voters had come out to vote in the Attingal Assembly constituency, of which 66.53 percent were male and 71.72 percent were females.

Population and demography: Total population of the Thiruvananthapuram district is 3,301,427 as per census 2011. Hinduism constitutes 66.46 percent of the Thiruvananthapuram population. Muslims are in minority in the Thiruvananthapuram district, forming 13.72 percent of the total population here.

Election date and timing

The Kerala Assembly/Niyama Sabha polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 140 seats, of which, 14 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

The outgoing Assembly has eight female MLAs and rest 132 are male MLAs. The current Kerala Niyamasabha session will expire on 1 June 2021.