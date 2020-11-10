Keoti Election Result 2020: BJP's Jibesh Kumar seeks to bring seat into NDA fold
In Bihar's Keoti Assembly Constituency seat, a total of 16 candidates are trying their luck in the 2020 elections while the number of candidates was 13 in 2015.
Keoti Election Result 2020: Part of the 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency and categorised as rural, the Keoti Assembly Constituency (Assembly Constituency No. - 86) is in the Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar. The Assembly Constituency which voted on 7 November has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.68 percent according to News18.
While Faraz Fatmi of RJD won the seat in 2015, it will be interesting to see if Jibesh Kumar (BJP) can bring a smile for the lotus.
A total of 16 candidates are trying their luck in the 2020 elections while it was 13 in 2015.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Here is some information about the Keoti Assembly Constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,83,680
Number of male voters: 1,51,558
Number of female voters: 1,31,870
Number of transgender voters: 11
Voter turnout in 2020: 55.3 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 54.62 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Surendra Mehata seeks to retain seat for NDA
The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
Jehanabad Election Result 2020: Assembly seat sees triangular contest among JDU, RJD, LJP; Krishnanandan Prasad Verma
JDU's Krishnanandan Prasad Verma who is the minister for education and social welfare in the present Nitish Kumar government faces a challenge from Indu Devi Kashyap of the LJP but incumbent MLA from RJD Kumar Krishna Mohan is unlikely to let go off his seat easily.
Jamui Election Result 2020: Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh makes poll debut, faces RJD strongman Vijay Prakash
The Jamui Assembly Constituency is witnessing a multi-corner contest among Singh, RJD's Vijay Prakash, saffron party rebel Ajay Pratap from the RLSP, besides some Independents.