Keoti Election Result 2020: BJP's Jibesh Kumar seeks to bring seat into NDA fold

In Bihar's Keoti Assembly Constituency seat, a total of 16 candidates are trying their luck in the 2020 elections while the number of candidates was 13 in 2015.

Keoti Election Result 2020: Part of the 6. Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency and categorised as rural, the Keoti Assembly Constituency (Assembly Constituency No. - 86) is in the Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar. The Assembly Constituency which voted on 7 November has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.68 percent according to News18.

While Faraz Fatmi of RJD won the seat in 2015, it will be interesting to see if Jibesh Kumar (BJP) can bring a smile for the lotus.

Here is some information about the Keoti Assembly Constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,83,680

Number of male voters: 1,51,558

Number of female voters: 1,31,870

Number of transgender voters: 11

Voter turnout in 2020: 55.3 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 54.62 percent