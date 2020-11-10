Keoti Election Final Result 2020 declared: BJP's Murari Mohan Jha brings seat into NDA fold, beats RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui

While Murari Mohan Jha polled 76,372 (46.75 percent) votes, RJD candidate Abdul Bari Siddiqui polled 71,053 (43.61 percent) votes. The margin difference between the two candidates was a mere 3.14 percent of the total votes

Keoti Election Final Result 2020 declared: The Bharatiya Janata Party won the 86 Keoti Assembly constituency with its candidate Murari Mohan Jha defeating Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by a margin of 5,126 votes.

While Jha polled 76,372 (46.75 percent) votes, Siddiqui, a seven-time MLA for the RJD, polled 71,053 (43.61 percent) votes. The margin difference between the two candidates was a mere 3.14 percent of the total votes.

Part of the 6 Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency and categorised as rural, the Keoti Assembly Constituency (Assembly Constituency No 86) falls in the Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar.

The Assembly Constituency which voted on 7 November has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.68 percent according to News18.

Faraz Fatmi of RJD had won the seat in 2015.

A total of 16 candidates are trying their luck in the 2020 elections while it was 13 in 2015.

Here is some information about the Keoti Assembly Constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,83,680

Number of male voters: 1,51,558

Number of female voters: 1,31,870

Number of transgender voters: 11

Voter turnout in 2020: 55.3 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 54.62 percent