Keonjhar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 13,46,683 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,91,369

Female Electors: 6,55,314

Assembly Constituencies: Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandpur, Patana, Keonjhar, Champua, Karanjia

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Karanjia Assembly constituency of Mayurbhanj district was added.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ananta Nayak won two consecutive elections in 1999 and 2004. In the 2009 elections, Yashbant Narayan Singh Laguri of the BJD won the seat. His wife Sakuntala Laguri won the seat in 2014 polls.

Demography: Keonjhar constituency covers the whole district of Keonjhar as well as one constituency of Mayurbhanj district. The constituency is dominated by tribals who form nearly half of the electorate. Bathudi, Bhuyan, Bhumij, Gond, Ho, Juang, Kisan, Kora, Munda, Oraon, Santal and Sounti are the main tribes found in this area.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.