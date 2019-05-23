Co-presented by


Kendrapara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:30:46 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Santosh Kumar Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santosh Kumar Patra 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
KRPP Srikanta Samal 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Rabindra Nath Behera 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dharanidhar Nayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Baijayant Panda 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Anubhav Mohanty 0 Votes 0% Votes

Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 15,55,444 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,28,491

Female Electors: 7,26,953

Assembly Constituencies: Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Newly inducted BJP leader Jay Panda represented Kendrapara between 2009 and 2018. Before him, Archana Nayak and Prabhat Kumar Samantaray of the BJD represented the constituency in the 14th and 13th Lok Sabha respectively.

Demography: Located in the Central Plain Zone of Odisha, Kendrapara is primarily a rural constituency, with over 70 percent of the population dependent on agriculture and other primary sector jobs. At least 21 percent of the population in Kendrapara belong to the Scheduled Castes.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:30:46 IST

