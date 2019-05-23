Kendrapara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kendrapara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 15

Total Electors: 15,55,444 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,28,491

Female Electors: 7,26,953

Assembly Constituencies: Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Newly inducted BJP leader Jay Panda represented Kendrapara between 2009 and 2018. Before him, Archana Nayak and Prabhat Kumar Samantaray of the BJD represented the constituency in the 14th and 13th Lok Sabha respectively.

Demography: Located in the Central Plain Zone of Odisha, Kendrapara is primarily a rural constituency, with over 70 percent of the population dependent on agriculture and other primary sector jobs. At least 21 percent of the population in Kendrapara belong to the Scheduled Castes.

