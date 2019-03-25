Kejriwal's tweet depicting man with broom chasing Swastika an attack on Hitler, not intended to hurt Hindus, says AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday clarified that the picture of a man chasing the Nazi symbol with a broom shared by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was an "attack" on German dictator Adolf Hitler and not intended to hurt Hindu sentiments. The development comes a day after a BJP delegation met the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to complaint against Kejriwal's alleged attempt to incite religious frenzy and communal tensions.

The opposition party claimed that the picture, shared by Kejriwal on 20 March, showed a man chase a "Hindu swastika" with a broom, the symbol of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP, in a statement, alleged that the BJP was propagating a false narrative against the party by claiming that it had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The tweet was simply an attack on Hitler and his way of operating, the AAP said. "The BJP should, first of all, understand the difference between Hindu and Nazi symbols," the party statement said.

It looks "very foolish" for the BJP, which claims to be a Hindu nationalist party, to claim the Nazi symbol as its own, it said. "The BJP should apologise to Hindus for relating them with Germany's Hitler and for simply trying (to take) a cheap shot at the Delhi chief minister," the AAP said.

Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the tactics of Hitler to grab power after a video of members of a Muslim family being beaten up with sticks by a group of men in Gurgaon's Dhamaspur village went viral.

