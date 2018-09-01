KCR wants early Telangana polls as 'last attempt' to protect his TRS from 'Congress wave', says state party chief

Hyderabad: Amid speculation over the possibility of early polls to the Telangana Legislative Assembly, the state Congress on Saturday claimed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going for early elections as a "last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the "rising Congress wave".

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has failed to fulfil a single major election promise.

The TRS is organising a massive public meeting on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday to present its report on the progress made in various sectors during the last four years of its rule.

"Tremendous public response to the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad had sent shockwaves among TRS leaders. With the Congress party gaining strength organisationally across the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already sensed a humiliating defeat in the next polls," the state Congress president said. "As a last attempt to protect his party from the rising Congress wave, the chief Minister is going for early polls."

But Rao must realise that he cannot stop a "Congress tsunami by any means", Reddy said on tele-conferences held with over 30,000 booth-level and mandal presidents of the party across the state.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.