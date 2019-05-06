Sponsored by

KCR to meet Pinarayi Vijayan in Trivandrum today to discuss on contemporary politics amid Lok Sabha election 2019

Politics Asian News International May 06, 2019 14:08:18 IST

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. The meet has been scheduled in Trivandrum at 6 pm.

File image of K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI

In view of ongoing Lok Sabha election, both the chief ministers will hold discussions on contemporary politics.

Later, Rao will visit Rameswaram and Srirangam temples and return to Hyderabad.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:08:18 IST

