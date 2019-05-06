KCR to meet Pinarayi Vijayan in Trivandrum today to discuss on contemporary politics amid Lok Sabha election 2019

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday. The meet has been scheduled in Trivandrum at 6 pm.

In view of ongoing Lok Sabha election, both the chief ministers will hold discussions on contemporary politics.

Later, Rao will visit Rameswaram and Srirangam temples and return to Hyderabad.

