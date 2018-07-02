KCR remains confined to the 'super-luxurious' residence: TPCC accuses TRS leader of neglecting Hyderabad's development

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of completely neglecting the development of Hyderabad city during the last four years.

Addressing an event at Gandhi Bhavan here, he alleged that except making tall claims and fake promises, the government had done nothing for Hyderabad. He charged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remained confined to the 'super-luxurious' Pragathi Bhavan (Rao's official residence complex-cum-camp office) and did not bother to even check the availability of basic amenities for residents of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Reddy also alleged that the main focus of Rao's son and Minister for IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao was getting commissions from contractors for various projects.

He claimed that the existing public infrastructure in Hyderabad was created by previous Congress regimes. "Projects like drinking water from Godavari and Krishna rivers for Hyderabad, Metro Rail, International Airport, Express Highway and Outer Ring Road were all conceived, approved and executed during Congress rule," Reddy said.

"The TRS governemnt could not even maintain what Congress created in the past. The KCR regime even failed to fill the potholes on city roads.

People of Hyderabad will see off the TRS government in the next elections," a party release quoted Reddy assaying, as hepredicted that Congress would completely sweep the elections in entire Greater Hyderabad.

Reddy earlier called on former Chief Minister of Kerala and AICC Incharge General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy in Hyderabad.

The two leaders had a brief discussion on various issues, especially the present political situation in Telangana. They also exchanged views on steps to be taken to strengthen the party to win next elections, the release added.