KCR expands Telangana Cabinet, inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expanded his 12-member cabinet by inducting six ministers, including his son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao.

Two women members, including former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also made it to the Council of Ministers.

Rao's son K T Rama Rao and his nephew and senior TRS MLA T Harish Rao had served as Ministers in the first TRS-led government in the state between 2014 and 2018, while Sabitha Indra Reddy was Home Minister in the previous Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

On 19 February, Rao had expanded his two-member cabinet after he rode to a thumping victory in the 7 December, 2018 state assembly elections, by inducting 10 ministers.

Three new faces Gangula Kamalakar, MLA from Karimnagar, P Ajay Kumar from Khammam, and MLC from Warangal Satyavathi Rathodfound berth in the Council of Ministers.

The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

With the current expansion of the ministry, the strength has risen to 18.

Rao's first Cabinet did not have a woman minister.