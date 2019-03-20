KCR calls BJP 'duplicate Hindus' at Nizamabad rally, says TRS will announce Lok Sabha election candidates tomorrow

Nizamabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday termed leaders of BJP as "duplicate Hindus" while referring to himself as a "real Hindu."

"Political parties should not decide where should Ram Janmabhoomi stay, the matter is in the Supreme Court. Are we not Hindus? We are going to temples and performing puja. Are we going to temples only after the BJP says so? The Hindu religion says everyone should be respected. You (BJP) are duplicate Hindus and we are real Hindus. You also belong to political Hindutva," KCR said while addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad.

He further said that he will announce the TRS candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on 21 March.

“The central governments since the last 73 years have always neglected farmers and labourers. There is no water available, nothing has happened till now. Many Naxal movements have started. They have staged dramas, but not done any work. That is why I am saying that the federal front should come to power,” the Telangana chief minister said.

“BJP has moulded 15 to 20 groups and the BJP leaders are abusing me in the groups. Today, the public is listening to the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. They are screaming, and I want to ask who they are screaming at. Congress ruled for 65 years and BJP ruled for 11 years. If Congress could have done good work, then the country would have developed a lot."

KCR further claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country which is giving 24 hours power supply to farmers.

“If Congress comes to power, one thing is certain — they will name all the Yojanas (schemes) after Jawahar Lal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi. The schemes will come up with these names. And if BJP comes to power, they will name Yojanas after Deendayal Upadhyaya, Shyam Prasad Mukherji. The names of the schemes will change but the fate of the public will not change in the country,” he said.

“Today in the country more than three lakh megawatts current is available, but half of the country is under darkness. Congress and BJP are not competent enough to use the available current in the country,” added KCR.

He later went on to compare India with countries like Singapore and China.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.