Katihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Katihar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,46,478

Female electors: 6,77,434

Male electors: 7,69,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Prior to delimitation, Manihari Assembly segment was a de-reserved seat.

Assembly constituencies: Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has remained a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold till 2004. Nikhil Kumar Choudhary was the MP between 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Tariq Anwar in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Katihar district. It has a population of 30,71,029, of which 12,80,190 people are literate, as per Census 2011. It is backward district receiving funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

