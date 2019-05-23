Co-presented by


* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Katihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:25:04 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RJSP Ganga Kebat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBC Basukinath Sah 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Marang Hansda 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Samir Kumar Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Abdur Rahman 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shivnandan Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Dulal Chandra Goswami 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Muhammad Shakur 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Shah Tariq Anwar 0 Votes 0% Votes

Katihar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 14,46,478

Female electors: 6,77,434

Male electors: 7,69,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Prior to delimitation, Manihari Assembly segment was a de-reserved seat.

Assembly constituencies: Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The constituency has remained a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold till 2004. Nikhil Kumar Choudhary was the MP between 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Tariq Anwar in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Katihar district. It has a population of 30,71,029, of which 12,80,190 people are literate, as per Census 2011. It is backward district receiving funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:25:04 IST

