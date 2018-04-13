Kathua rape and murder case: Oommen Chandy urges Narendra Modi to break silence on issue

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

In his Facebook post, Chandy said this was one of the worst incidents that the country had witnessed.

Instead of writing slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao', "you should first correct your supporters who have done this ghastly crime to turn into a human being".

"The news of this incident surfaced when you were on fast and by now several hours have passed and you continue to be silent. This is the biggest challenge to our country.

"It's not when you wish your friends and others in the US or Europe happy birthday but when you join the suffering and pain of your own people that you become a leader with a big heart," said Chandy.

The Congress leader said that it is only when one reads what Modi's supporters have to say about the Kathua rape that one realises the deep inroads the Sangh Parivar have made to divide the country.

