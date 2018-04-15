Latest updates: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of two controversial BJP ministers, who participated in a rally supporting the people arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua, officials told PTI.
Demonstrations continued across India on Sunday as horrific details emerged of the murder of an 8-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped while being held for five days in the city of Kathua in Jammu, including at a temple.
"The incidents being discussed for the last two days are definitely shameful for any civil society. We are all ashamed as a society and a country," Modi said about the incident in a speech in New Delhi. "I want to assure the country that no criminal will be spared, justice will be done and completed."
Earlier, Union minister Maneka Gandhi called for the death penalty for child rapists in a video message posted online. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children," Gandhi said.
Gandhi said her ministry would seek an amendment to India's Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, "asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years".
The Kathua killing has shaken India in a way reminiscent of the fatal gang-rape of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012 that made headlines around the world. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition Congress, led a candlelight march late Thursday to the India Gate monument in Delhi—the site of mass protests after the 2012 attack—to highlight the "unimaginable brutality" of the latest killing.
Eight people have been arrested over the killing, including four police officers and a minor. All are Hindus.
The victim, whose identity was protected by a court order Friday, was murdered in January in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the chargesheet, she was abducted by a minor and an accomplice.
The girl was forced to take sedatives and during five days in a shed and then a Hindu temple, she was repeatedly raped by the juvenile and different men, including a police constable. She was finally strangled and beaten with a stone. According to the chargesheet, one of the attackers raped her just before she died. The case has heightened communal tensions in the region.
Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP leaders
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, reports ANI. Mufti has forwarded the resignations to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, the report adds.
"If any lawyer is found guilty in the case, we have the rights to cancel their license for life," Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said to ANI
Bar Council of India says five-member team to investigate Kathua case, committee to submit report to Supreme Court on 19 April, reports ANI
BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga says party sent him to attend Hindu Ekta Manch rally
BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga, who drew criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape case, alleged that BJP's state party leadership had sent the leaders to attend the meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch.
“We were sent by the party. Our party president Sat Sharma sent us. We went there on the party’s instruction,” he said, speaking with Times Now on Saturday. "If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," he added.
Lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape victim alleges he was 'attacked by goons'
A lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape and murder victim on Saturday alleged he had been attacked by goons in Udhampur town.
Talib Hussain, a local lawyer has been in the forefront of seeking justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim during the last two months.
Hussain also opposed vehemently the demand of Jammu lawyers for transfer of the investigations in this case to the CBI. Police said they have taken cognizance of Hussain's complaint and started investigations. —IANS
Family of Kathua victim demand FIR against BJP ministers
According to ANI, the family members of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, said that an FIR should be lodged against the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who had resigned after drawing criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in the case.
Appreciate BJP support in Kathua case: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar
The Kathua case has united people of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said on Saturday. Speaking with reporters after the PDP meeting in Srinagar, Akhtar said that the way people of India have reacted to the incident and shown empathy will work towards unifying the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.
"If the people of the country are united and think that Kashmir also has people just like the rest of India, it will help bridge the differences," he said.
Akhtar also thanked BJP leaders for their support in the case. "We appreciate BJP leaders for their support in the case. It's a confidence-building measure. If BJP-PDP continues to resolve their differences, there will be no alternative to this alliance," he added. He indicated that the PDP-BJP alliance was safe through this statement.
Akhtar also said that the Jammu and Kashmir high court is now monitoring the case and that the government is considering formulating a law for awarding death penalty to rapists who abuse minors.
No pressure on me to resign, says Chander Prakash Ganga
"There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga said about his resignation to ANI. He added that he has demanded a CBI enquiry into the case and asserted that he has never practised "politics for power."
Visuals of PDP's meeting over Kathua rape and murder case in Srinagar
India Today also reported that BJP has accepted the resignation of two Jammu and Kashmir ministers and will send the letters to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers in Kathua
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga in Kathua, reports India Today. The leaders had tender their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in an event related to the Kathua rape case.
BJP leaders who attended rally should have been more alert, did not intend to hamper investigation
"On 1 March, a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and our ministers went there to pacify them," Ram Madhav said about the two BJP ministers who had attended a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case on Friday.
"A misunderstanding took place, they should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren't true," Madhav added. He said that the ministers decided that they will resign from their post. "We held discussions on it and their resignation will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister today," he said to the press in Kathua.
PDP legislative meet at 2 pm
According to CNN-News18, the key PDP legislative meet will take place at 2 pm on Saturday. The Kathua rape case is likely to on the top agenda during the meet. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had raised the issue of two BJP ministers “obstructing the process of justice”, in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, last week with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “assured” her that heads will roll. The BJP's architect of alliance with the PDP, Ram Madhav, has arrived in the state on Saturday to follow up on the prime minister’s commitment even as the two tainted ministers have resigned.
Mehbooba Mufti to ask Jammu and Kashmir HC to establish special fast track court for Kathua rape case
According to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will request the state high court Chief Justice to establish a special fast-track court for the Kathua rape case. It will be the first in the state where the trial will be expected to be completed within 90 days.
PDP sources also said that accused policemen are being terminated from service.
Minor accused in Kathua rape case was involved in fights with nomadic Muslims
The 15-year-old boy accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua is reportedly a "problem child" who often got into fights, reported Hindustan Times.His relatives described him as a "lean and thin boy afraid of the dark”. However, officials investigating the case said that the boy had developed a hatred for nomadic Muslims and got into fights with Gujjars, for which the police lodged a police complaint against him, three months before the Kathua rape took place.
Mehbooba Mufti lauds people for dismissing communal forces
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday lauded the people of Jammu for dismissing communal forces and their unwavering support for justice to an eight-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Kathua.
"I commend the manner in which the people of Jammu dismissed communal forces and were unwavering in their support for a little girl. It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness and together the people of J-K inspire secular unity and righteousness," Mufti said in a tweet.
Presence at rally was meant to diffuse situation: Chaudhary Lal Singh
BJP leader Chaudhary Lal Singh on Saturday defended his participation in a rally supporting the accused in the Kathua rape and killing case, saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy.
Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir coalition government, on Friday tendered their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in the event.
"We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration one and half months back. We told them they should go back. Abdul Gani Kohli (minister) was sent to the house of the victim, so that an ugly situation was not created," Lal told reporters.
UN terms Kathua rape as 'horrific'
Terming as "horrific" the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the authorities will bring perpetrators of the brutal crime to justice.
"I think we've seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing on Friday.
Perpetrators should be hanged, says victim's mother
Following the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the victim's mother told The Economic Times that the perpetrators of the crime must be hanged. “I am sure she is waiting for justice. I will see her in dream again when she gets answers, when the perpetrators of the crime are hanged, when she gets justice,” she said.
'Thinking of amending POCSO Act', says Maneka Gandhi
"We've been thinking of amendments to POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to bring death penalty for rape or provision that instills fear in people so that they refrain from doing anything wrong with children," Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Development Minister told reporters
Resignation of BJP ministers to be discussed at PDP meet: Ram Madhav
Speaking to ANI, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu said: "A meeting will be held. We will take stock of the current situation. The resignation of two ministers will be discussed as well."
Senior PDP leaders to meet today
A meeting of senior leaders of the ruling PDP has been called on Saturday to decide the party's course of action amid demands to remove two ministers of its ally BJP from the Jammu and Kashmir government for participating in a rally supporting those accused in the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
Congress leaders across the country speak out on Kathua, Unnao horror
Congress goes on the offensive as BJP cedes ground
Congress leaders react to Rahul Gandhi's midnight march
Congress behind agitations in Jammu, BJP-PDP govt acted very fast, says Ram Madhav
"We actually acted very fast, state govt & Police acted swiftly. Congress is trying to politicize the issue, I am accusing Congress of being behind the agitations in Jammu," Ram Madhav told ANI.
Indiscretion on part of 2 of our MLAs, says BJP leader Ram Madhav
There was indiscretion on part of our two ministers (Lal Singh & PC Ganga), coming under pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering. I immediately flew to Jammu as soon as I got to know and told the party that we should fully support the investigation," Ram Madhav said.
"Hang them", says Kathua victim's grandfather
Congress Twitter handle pushes social media video content on protest day
'I only put forward people's demand for CBI probe': BJP MLA Chaudhary Charan Singh after quitting as minister
"When we met people they put forward a demand of CBI inquiry, we had simply put it across being people's representatives. Now, such a perception is being created that I deemed it fit to tender my resignation (as Jammu and Kashmir minister)," Chaudhary Lal Singh told ANI.
Two BJP ministers resigned after Mehbooba Mufti expressed displeasure on their stand to BJP, says report
The two BJP ministers who supported the rape accused in the Kathua rape case have handed over their resignations, reportedly after Mehbooba Mufti expressed her displeasure to BJP's central leadership.
BJP leader Ram Madhav leaves for Jammu after 2 BJP ministers resign
BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav will leave for Jammu shortly as the news of two ministers resigning from the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet came, India Today report.
Narendra Modi finally breaks silence, says guilty will not be spared
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," he said.
The prime minister was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.
Two BJP MLAs who supported Kathua rape accused quit as ministers
Two BJP Ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga who backed Kathua rape accused have submitted their resignation to Jammu and Kashmir state BJP president Sat Sharma for further action.
PDP calls meeting tomorrow in Srinagar
The PDP leadership will meet on Saturday in Srinagar to discuss the situation emerging following the brutal gangrape and killing of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, a party spokesman said.
According to PDP sources, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who will chair the meeting, is likely to tell the BJP, a coalition partner in the ruling coalition in the state, to ask its ministers - Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga - to resign.
The two ministers had attended a meeting in the girl's village in support of the accused in the case and demanded a CBI probe in the matter last month. - PTI
NC demands sacking of BJP ministers defending Kathua rape accused
National Conference on Friday demanded sacking of two BJP ministers for defending the accused in the Kathua rape case.
A party statement said that a day long meeting of the party's core group at its headquarters on Thursday, chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah and attended by working president Omar Abdullah, discussed "in detail the insensitive handling of the horrific Kathua rape and murder case by the state government".
Expressing solidarity with the victim's family, the NC said that it will not cooperate with the state government "until and unless the two erring cabinet ministers are sacked for their unacceptable, abhorrent and criminal behaviour in the light of this tragedy and its politicisation". - IANS
Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women
The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.
Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women. - PTI
Jammu and Kashmir DGP assures protection to victim's family, witnesses
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid asserted that all necessary steps will be taken to provide protection to the family members of the eight-year-old girl, and the witnesses in the case.
"We will do whatever is required and take care of it. Nothing to worry about," Vaid said when asked about alleged threats to the witnesses, including the family members of the victim. - PTI
AAP to 'gherao' prime minister's residence over Unnao, Kathua rape
The Aam Aadmi Party will 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Sunday over what it said was his silence on the rapes in Unnao and Kathua.Addressing the media, senior party leader Gopal
Rai said the party would also launch a country-wide campaign after Sunday on rising attacks against women. He also said the prime minister became silent whenever the country faced trouble. "Why is he silent? What is the reason? Even Manmohan Singh used to speak at times." - IANS
People gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding justice for Kathua rape victim
News18 reported that hundreds of people have gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand justice for the Kathua rape victim. They also want amendments in the POCSO act.
Supreme Court takes note of incident, issues notices to bar bodies
The Supreme Court directed members of the bar not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the case in Jammu and Kashmir as it took note of lawyers obstructing the victim's counsel from appearing in court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by 19 April.
The apex court agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case after several lawyers who had mentioned the matter before it came out with materials about the incident.
Victim's family should get justice: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the victim's family should get justice. Singh told reporters that he is in favour of ensuring proper justice to the family of the 8-year-old girl. - PTI
Victim's family says accused should be hanged
The victim's family told News18 that they are in a lot of pain and live in constant fear after the incident. "The accused should be hanged," they added.
Congress to hold candlelight march at capitals of all the states against Kathua and Unnao rape cases, reports ANI.
SC asks bar associations in Jammu, Kathua not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the Kathua rape case
The apex court has issued notices to four lawyers' bodies for obstructing the victim's counsel appearing in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. It has also sought their responses by 19 April.
'Mehbooba Mufti wants Centre to take a call on sacking of two ministers'
Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wants the Centre to take a call on the action to be taken against BJP ministers for showing support to culprits in the Kathua rape and murder case.
Supreme Court issues notice to Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua Bar Association on a plea against lawyers allegedly blocking filing of chargesheet, reports ANI.
Oommen Chandy slams Narendra Modi over silence
Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
In his Facebook post, Chandy said this was one of the worst incidents that the country had witnessed. "Instead of writing slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao', "you should first correct your supporters who have done this ghastly crime to turn into a human being.
"The news of this incident surfaced when you were on fast and by now several hours have passed and you continue to be silent. This is the biggest challenge to our country.
"It's not when you wish your friends and others in the US or Europe happy birthday, but when you join the suffering and pain of your own people that you become a leader with a big heart," said Chandy.
'Mehbooba Mufti must decide if she wants supporters of eight-year-old's murderers in her Cabinet'
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti show her "braveness" by sacking the two BJP ministers who reportedly attended a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. "The prime minister job is not the decide on Jammu and Kashmir; that is the chief minister's job. Mehbooba Mufti has to decide if she wants such ministers in her Cabinet who are set to save eight-year-old's murderers," Abdullah told reporters.
Ghulam Nabi Azad talks on links with Jammu Bar Association
Addressing BJP's claim on Congress' links with the Jammu Bar Association(JBA), senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Yes he(JBA chief BS Slathia) was my polling agent, and also Lal Singh(BJP Jammu and Kashmir minister) was in Congress.They were secular then, but BJP has vitiated the atmosphere so badly in Jammu and Kashmir that these individuals have now turned communal."
Media want investigations to conclude in two minutes: Maneka
Confirming her earlier statement on amending the POCSO Act, Maneka Gandhi slammed media by saying that important decisions aren't taken in two minutes.
"Aap log (media) chaahte hain ki 2 minute mein karyavahi ho jaye (You guys want investigations to conclude in two minutes ). Action is being taken by state governments. Also, we are contemplating an amendment in law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age," Maneka was quoted as saying by ANI.
First shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women': BJP's insensitive rebuttal to Congress
Lekhi further alleged that this was Congress' plan all along: "...first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments. Party (BJP) has already condemned this act, two individuals (BJP Jammu and Kashmir ministers) were mislead and misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course."
Why no candle march for other rape and murder victims, asks Meenakshi Lekhi
"Apart from Kathua and Unnao cases, there was another case in Assam's Naigon where a Class XII student was raped first and then burnt to death. Why no candle march for her," Lekhi asked mediapersons.
Lekhi was speaking on behalf of the ruling government and alleged that Congress is playing dirty political games involving women and children. The BJP spokesperson also alleged misreporting by the media.
Meenakshi Lekhi says Jammu Bar Association is led by the Congress
Alleging that the Congress is playing "dirty" politics in the country and playing with the future of children and women, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said that a fair investigation was conducted in the Kathua murder and rape case. "SIT was formed and six-seven people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad ji," Lekhi said.
The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ), had alleged that its agitation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kathua rape and murder was wrongly being portrayed as "communal". The Jammu city has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakharwal community. The police have arrested eight people in the case, but the Bar Association has opposed the action alleging "targeting of minority Dogras".
8 men accused for raping 8-year-old Kathua victim: Evidence against them
The Kathua rape victim's body was found on 17 January after days of brutality. Investigations led the police to the 19-year-old school dropout who had often seen the victim grazing horses, and to his uncle Sanji Ram, who was in charge of the temple where police found forensic evidence.
Medical tests confirmed that the teen, who had first claimed to be 15, was not underage. He confessed, NDTV quoted the police as saying. Accused no.2 is Sanji Ram — a former government official reportedly planned the crime and even kept side a huge amount of money for bribes. He was arrested after the teen's confession, forensic tests and based on the interrogation of various suspects.
The man who allegedly wanted to rape ***** one more time before she was killed is Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria, police chargesheet said. He was named in the teen's statement to the police. Call data records also established his presence at the place where ***** was kept locked in for days.
The fourth accused is another Special Police Officer, Surinder Kumar. Witnesses saw him at the crime scene. Call data records also prove his presence. The teen named his friend Parvesh Kumar, who is the fifth accused. He was one of the men who repeatedly raped the child.
Sanji Ram's son Vishal Jangotra was arrested on the basis of forensic tests. Vishal, studying in Meerut, travelled to Kathua after a phone-call from the teen who said he could "satisfy his lust", the police chargesheet said.
Miss my daughter everyday: Father of Kathua rape and murder victim
The Kathua rape victim's father speaks to ANI:
"I miss my daughter everyday. Those responsible for killing my daughter should be hanged till death."
Why should action be not taken against you? Delhi HC issues notices to media houses who disclosed identity of 8-year-old victim
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to several media houses who disclosed identity of Kathua victim, asking them why action should not be taken against the organisations. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim's name.
The law of the land states that the identity of a rape victim cannot be disclosed and those guilty of doing so face be punished under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code. However, Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC. Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the Valley under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Thousands of men and women stood up...: tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a note of thanks for all those who participated in Thursday's midnight candlelight vigil. "Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women. I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain."
Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the India Gate on the call of their party chief to protest against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and seek justice for the victims. Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.
We want *****'s tormentors to be hanged, says *****'s family
Speaking to News18, *****'s sister said that the aggrieved family saw the victim's hand, leg and jaw broken.
"We were not even allowed to bury her in our area. We were forced to consign the body to a grave far away. We want her tormentors to be hanged. We are satisfied with the investigation till now, but justice will only be delivered after those people are hanged," her sister says, adding that the family has also received threats.
Maneka Gandhi calls for death penalty for child rape
Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old *****, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case.
Maneka said her Women and Child Development Ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO, the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi in a video posted on YouTube.
CJI likely to hear Kathua plea in Supreme Court today
Lawyer PV Dinesh told the Supreme Court about Jammu lawyers preventing the course of law in Kathua rape case and requested CJI Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of it.
There is a strong likelihood of the CJI-led bench hearing the petition today.
Never felt this fear before, says *****'s sister
Coming from the Muslim nomadic shepherd Bakarwal community, eight-year-old *****'s sister says that they have spent their lives roaming in the jungles with their cattle, but never have they felt such kind of fear that they are facing now. The chargesheet filed by the CBI stated the plot was carried to “dislodge the Bakarwal community in Rassana”, the village in Kathua district where the minor lived.
PIL likely to be filed in Supreme Court against Jammu lawyers
A group of Supreme Court lawyers has requested the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance against lawyers' conduct in Kathua rape case. Advocate P V Dinesh mentioned the case before CJI Dipak Misra and asked for action against Jammu lawyers for impeding justice.
Hearing the issue, the CJI asks the group to bring "some material before" the court to proceed. A PIL is likely to be filed during the course of the day.
There should be no victim shaming, says Smriti Irani
Breaking her silence for the first time since the Kathua rape case, Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani said, "Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming."
It can't get worse than this: SP Vaid
Reacting to the Kathua rape case and the shoddy investigation that has led to the massive outrage against the crime, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said that it couldn't get worse than this.
"The SIT has done a very professional job and filed chargesheet, now we hope justice will be done," Vaid told ANI.
Visuals of protests held in Bandra, Mumbai against the Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Alleged conspirator's family says he should be 'publicly hanged,' but demands CBI probe before any punishment
The family members of Sanji Ram, the alleged conspirator of the Kathua rape and murder case, have said that he should be hanged publicly but only if a CBI probe into the case finds him guilty.
The family members also criticised the national media for portraying their agitation for a CBI probe into the case as "pro-rapists" and "pro-culprits", and said the scribes were "delivering judgments without investigation".
Huddled together under a tree in a nondescript hamlet in their village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Ram's family members have been demanding an "impartial investigation by a credible agency". Sixteen women, who were on a fast demanding a CBI probe into the case, have been hospitalised in past 15 days.
"My father (Sanji Ram) and brother (Vishal) should be hanged to death if they are found guilty, provided the investigation is conducted by a credible agency. We want justice for the girl by a probe through the credible agency and only such probe can ensure our father's and brother's innocence," one of Ram's daughters said. —PTI
Protest held at Parliament Street in Delhi against the Unnao, Kathua rape cases, ANI reports
JKNPP demands resignation of BJP ministers, says tensions in Jammu could further escalate if leaders stay in power
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday staged a protest in Jammu, seeking resignations of BJP ministers in the state for allegedly cowering down before Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after she refused to recommend a CBI probe in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.
Talking about the resignation of the two BJP ministers — Lal Singh and CP Ganga — he said people would have welcomed them had they resigned immediately after their assurance of CBI probe was rejected by the chief minister.
“The present turmoil and tension in the Jammu region could further escalate in case the Jammu-based ministers continued to remain glued to power,” said Harsh Dev Singh, the party chairman. He said Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister C P Ganga were mere sacrificial lambs for the BJP in order to save its opportunistic alliance with the PDP.
"Not only in Kathua case but the BJP had surrendered each of its fundamentals and discarded its core philosophy merely for crumbs of power,” he claimed. The JKNPP leader alleged that the BJP ministers preferred to play the second fiddle to Mehbooba thus facilitating the promotion of her "pro-separatist agenda" in the state. —PTI
Mehbooba Mufti deserves kudos for avoiding politicisation of Kathua rape case
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti deserves kudos for standing her ground against her coalition partner over investigations into the horrific rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in a sanctum in Kathua three months ago.
The two BJP ministers who had publicly demonstrated support for the alleged culprits have resigned, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a promise of justice. But all this is only window-dressing after the charge-sheet last week sent a wave of revulsion sweeping across the country, including many of BJP’s own supporters.
But make no mistake. For two months now, Mehbooba has been under strong pressure from within BJP to go easy on the perpetrators of this ghastly crime.
Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP leaders
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, reports ANI. Mufti has forwarded the resignations to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, the report adds.
Jammu High Court Bar Association welcomes Supreme Court intervention in Kathua rape and murder case
Under criticism from various quarters over its ongoing 12-day-long agitation pressing for demands including handing over the Kathua rape and murder case to the CBI, the Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court intervention into the matter and said it has full faith in the apex court.
The lawyers' body also asserted its main demand was for the shifting of illegally settled Rohingyas and there were wrongful attempts to project it as "pro-rapist" or "anti-national".
“We have full faith in the Supreme Court and we welcome its intervention in the case. It is now up to the court to decide whether it should be handed over to the CBI for further investigation or not,” senior advocate and JHCBA member Surinder Kour told reporters in Jammu. —PTI
DCW chief Swati Maliwal's hunger strike for stricter anti-rape laws enters third day
An indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal entered the third day on Sunday in support of death penalty for rapists.
Maliwal launched the protest at Rajghat on Friday in wake of the rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua districts.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the DCW chief said: "I will not break my anshan (fast) until the Prime Minister does not (promise) the country a better system for the safety of our daughters." The protest saw a large number of women and children participating, urging the authorities to implement stricter anti-rape laws in the country.
The Commission had observed a month-long satyagraha in February demanding fast-track courts and stricter laws for those accused of raping minors. —IANS
Farooq Abdullah demands special Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session to pass bill handing our death penalty for minor's rapists
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday demanded a special Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session to pass a bill to hand out capital punishment to those convicted of raping minors.
"The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which are in power in the state, should convene a special session to pass the bill," the Lok Sabha member said. "It is only by awarding capital punishment to perpetrators of such heinous crime that incidents like Kathua rape and murder can be prevented from occurring in future," the former chief minister said.
Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti already said that Jammu and Kashmir will soon pass a bill to award death sentence to those who rape minors. —IANS
"If any lawyer is found guilty in the case, we have the rights to cancel their license for life," Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said to ANI
Dinesh Gundu Rao regrets calling Yogi Adityanath 'dhongi'; terms it 'emotional outburst' over Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed regret over his "slipper" jibe on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath terming it as an emotional outburst.
Speaking during a candlelight march held by KPCC over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rao had called Adityanath a "dhongi" who should be "beaten up with slippers".
The KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) working president had also claimed that atrocities against women had gone up under Adityanath's rule in Uttar Pradesh. He was the chief minister was "not a Yogi. He is a dhongi (fake). The prime minister should sack him." Rao also said, "If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out."
BJP leader, Hindutva hardliners among those at forefront of protests defending accused
The men who began an agitation defending the accused in the rape and murder of a nomad girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, have been either associated with the BJP, or espouse the belief that Hindus have been discriminated against by governments led by Muslim chief ministers.
The protests that followed the filing of a case against 8 people, including some police officials, were spearheaded by a BJP state secretary. Subsequently, other community groups and political parties also joined them. The agitation took up a number of issues apart from seeking a CBI probe in the case — including discrimination against Hindus in terms of representation in the Legislative Assembly and in jobs. These issues were used to fuel the unrest.
A look at the ideological positions of those who led the agitation reveals that they have played an active role in spreading communal hatred. They have also tried to shut down markets to seek a CBI probe in the case. Even as trade associations and some influential community groups lend support for the CBI probe, here are some of those who spearheaded the agitation.
Why doesn't Rahul Gandhi take actions against Congress leaders who supported Kathua protestors, asks Prakash Javadekar
Union minister Prakash Javadekar asks Congress president Rahul Gandhi why no action is being taken against the party's state chief Ghulam Mir, who according to Javadekar said the same things that the two BJP leaders who recently tendered their resignation had said.
"When our ministers expressed these sentiments, the Congress, the media made a lot of noise. We took action. They resigned. Now we want to ask Rahul Gandhi, who took out a candlelight march (protesting the growing incidents of crime against women in the country), why is he not taking action against his party's state president,” Javadekar said.
According to PTI, in a video which was played during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Mir is purportedly telling reporters that the locals believed the investigation was motivated and that the main culprits were still at large.
Javadekar also asked Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad should "apologise to the nation" as the head of the Bar Association of Jammu, BS Slathia, was reportedly his polling agent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Slathia was another leader who allegedly defended the accused. "Azad ji has no responsibility? He should apologize to the nation," Javadekar said at the press conference.
Bar Council of India says five-member team to investigate Kathua case, committee to submit report to Supreme Court on 19 April, reports ANI
Linking sexual crimes with identity politics obstructs reforms in rape laws
In the wake of this crisis, it is important to understand how the society views and examines rape as a crime, and why it views some cases of sexual violence as more significant in public discourses than others. Why is there a more public outcry for certain rape cases than others? And does this perception play a part in the kind of reform we demand from policymakers and the judiciary when it comes to sexual violence?
Senior CPM leader MY Tarigami on Saturday termed as "half-hearted" the submission of resignation by two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded criminal proceedings against all those who obstructed the process of justice in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.
"Two cabinet ministers of the BJP and others openly tried to cover up the heinous gang-rape and brutal murder case of the nomad girl and shield the culprits," Tarigami said in a statement in Jammu.
"It was only after outrage across the country on heinous crime that the two ministers have half-heartedly submitted their resignation. What is required now is to initiate criminal proceedings against all those who obstructed the process of justice to the victim," he said. —PTI
Congress leader Kumari Selja blames BJP for politicisation of Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Blaming the BJP for politicisation of Unnao and Kathua rape cases, the Congress on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking very little on the incidents and not mention the involvement of his own party's people.
It also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) for always trying to erode the legacy of BR Ambedkar.
"Prime minister's speech yesterday (Friday) reeked of politicisation of everything and blaming the Congress for everything as if the world came into existence in 2014..as if they had started from the scratch.
"PM yesterday broke his silence after protests across the country and that too in just two lines. But he didn't mention that his own people are involved in the cases. The BJP MLA or ministers. The resignation of ministers is just a joke. They gave it to their own party," said senior Congress leader Kumari Selja. —IANS
BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga says party sent him to attend Hindu Ekta Manch rally
BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga, who drew criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape case, alleged that BJP's state party leadership had sent the leaders to attend the meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch.
“We were sent by the party. Our party president Sat Sharma sent us. We went there on the party’s instruction,” he said, speaking with Times Now on Saturday. "If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," he added.
Lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape victim alleges he was 'attacked by goons'
A lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape and murder victim on Saturday alleged he had been attacked by goons in Udhampur town.
Talib Hussain, a local lawyer has been in the forefront of seeking justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim during the last two months.
Hussain also opposed vehemently the demand of Jammu lawyers for transfer of the investigations in this case to the CBI. Police said they have taken cognizance of Hussain's complaint and started investigations. —IANS
Family of Kathua victim demand FIR against BJP ministers
According to ANI, the family members of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, said that an FIR should be lodged against the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who had resigned after drawing criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in the case.
PDP thanks nation, media for support in Kathua rape and murder case
PDP poster on Twitter, saying, "Party thanks the entire nation and media for standing for justice in ****** case and extending much needed emotional outreach to people of JK. There’s sustained need for such an emotional connect to address the pain of people."
Maharashtra Congress to hold candle-lit protests
The Congress' Maharashtra unit will hold candle-light protests across Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday to protest against the recent horrifying rape incidents in Unnao and Kathua.
Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam will lead a procession in the suburbs at 6 am, followed by a similar march by state Congress chief Ashok Chavan in Thane at 7 am. Besides, all the district units of the party all over the state shall similar candle-lit marches to protest against the rape incident of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua and a young girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao which have shaken the country.
"Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken over the reins at the centre and in states, there has been a sharp increase in the number of crimes against women. Unfortunately, the government has not initiated any concrete measures to redress it," Chavan said.
Referring to Maharashtra, he said since the present BJP-led administration assumed power, crimes against women and girls here have shot up by 36 percent. —IANS
We want justice: Kathua rape victim's mother
Maneka Gandhi says WCD preparing proposal awarding death penalty for rape of minors below age 12
Union minister Maneka Gandhi said on Saturday that her department is preparing a proposal for an amendment to the POCSO Act to provide for a death sentence for the rape of a minor below the age of 12 years, saying tough punishment would act as a strong deterrent.
After preparing a Cabinet note in this regard, her department will send it to various ministries, including law, for their opinion, the women and children development (WCD) minister told PTI.
Her comments came in the wake of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, which has caused a national outrage and triggered protests. —PTI
Pawan Kalyan seeks 'public punishment' for rapists
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Saturday called for giving harsh punishment publicly to rapists, saying the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua has deeply disturbed him.
Addressing members of women's wing of his Jana Sena party, students and youth at the party office in Hyderabad, he said the incident shows that man was behaving worse than an animal.
"The eve-teasers who stalk women and rape them should be punished publicly. Then only it will instil fear. We should follow Singapore in awarding the punishment," he said.
Pawan said Kathua was not the first incident, regretting that the "system" gets into some action only an incident takes place. —IANS
PDP leader Naeem Akhtar says Jammu and Kashmir govt considering law to award death penalty to rapists of minors
"I want justice for the 8-year-old at the earliest. This govt will soon bring a law in the state under which people who rape minors will be given death penalty," PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said in Srinagar, according to ANI
Appreciate BJP support in Kathua case: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar
The Kathua case has united people of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said on Saturday. Speaking with reporters after the PDP meeting in Srinagar, Akhtar said that the way people of India have reacted to the incident and shown empathy will work towards unifying the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.
"If the people of the country are united and think that Kashmir also has people just like the rest of India, it will help bridge the differences," he said.
Akhtar also thanked BJP leaders for their support in the case. "We appreciate BJP leaders for their support in the case. It's a confidence-building measure. If BJP-PDP continues to resolve their differences, there will be no alternative to this alliance," he added. He indicated that the PDP-BJP alliance was safe through this statement.
Akhtar also said that the Jammu and Kashmir high court is now monitoring the case and that the government is considering formulating a law for awarding death penalty to rapists who abuse minors.
'Sanghis not welcome': Ahead of Chengannur bypolls, voters in Kerala tell BJP, RSS workers to stay away from homes
The gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has snowballed into a unique campaign against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
The saffron party, which is gearing up for a show of strength in the upcoming bypoll in Chengannur ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is rattled by a poster campaign calling for the ban of partymen in houses with young girls.
The campaign, which originated at Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district on 13 April with posters pasted on the gates of several houses banning the entry of BJP workers, soon spread to different parts of the state.
Kathua, Unnao rape cases indicate need for young generation to push for overhaul of legal system
At the moment, the protests are sporadic and have no staying power. The next generation must demand action and better punitive measures for acts of such cruelty. It must seek a complete overhaul of the dynamics of crime and punishment. This awakening is mandated and must begin now. The change should reflect in our statute, not for one day or one week. but forever.
Jammu Bar Association seeks compensation, security for Kathua victim's family
The Jammu Bar Association on Saturday sought compensation and security for the Kathua rape and murder victim's family.
The association made the announcement through a press release. Association president BS Slathia also called for a candlelight vigil here on Saturday evening to press for justice and demand exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime.
Earlier, lawyers of the Jammu and Kathua Bar Associations tried preventing a woman lawyer from appearing for the victim's family. —IANS
'I am Hindustan. I am ashamed:' Malayalam actor Parvathy condemns Kathua rape incident
Malayalam actor Parvathy on Saturday condemned the alleged gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, saying she was 'ashamed' of the incident.
She posted a picture of herself on Facebook, in which she is seen holding a placard that read: "I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. #Justicefor*****. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered in 'Devi'stan temple. #KATHUA." —PTI
By withholding victims' names, we are protecting rapists, says author Tavleen Singh
The gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at Rasana village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir that shocked the nation brought to the fore another issue — whether names of victims should be revealed or not. Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code prohibits the disclosure of the identity of victims when it comes to certain offences.
Columnist and author Tavleen Singh, however, believes that by keeping the name of rape victims a secret, the world may not understand what they truly went through.
"When a rape victim's name and pictures are not allowed to be used, does it not end up protecting the rapists? If we had not seen what those beasts did to little *****'s innocent face, would ordinary people have responded with so much anger?" Singh tweeted on Saturday.
Families of accused appoint advocate
News18 reports that the families of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case have appointed their advocate. The reports states Advocate Ankur Sharma will be the counsel of the accused in court.
No pressure on me to resign, says Chander Prakash Ganga
"There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga said about his resignation to ANI. He added that he has demanded a CBI enquiry into the case and asserted that he has never practised "politics for power."
There should be a national uprising: Hema Malini on Kathua rape case
Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday echoed the views expressed by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and demanded that rapists of children below 12 years must be "hanged to death".
Taking to Twitter, Malini called for a national movement against "animals who don't spare even babies" and said media should also support the cause.
"Daily newspaper reports of rape happening in every part of our country! Kathua, Unnao are (nothing) but two of the long list of shame. Can these mindless rapists even be classified as human beings? They are beasts on the rampage & should be hanged to death for their heinous crimes," Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, tweeted.
"There should be a national uprising with strong support from the media, against these animals who don't spare even babies & toddlers! I agree with Manekaji that death penalty should be instantaneous once proven guilty & there should be no bail or pardon, juveniles included, for all rapes," she added. —PTI
Trinamool Congress workers hold candlelight march over Kathua, Unnao rape cases in Kolkata
Crimes like Kathua, Unnao rape cases will end only if law enforcement can take place without fear or favour
Real change can and will only happen if politicians and civil society close ranks to send out the message loud and clear that certain crimes are non-negotiable and will be dealt with zero-tolerance. The best deterrence against such crimes is prompt intervention by the law enforcing authorities. That can only happen if the administration is given a free hand to act without fear or favour. That has to be the collective mandate of the people to the powers that be, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings. The media on its part has to retain its objectivity following the stories to their logical end without falling into the trap of instant judgments of Twitter khaps or TV kangaroo courts.
Victim's family demands culprits be 'hanged for heinous crime', say they do not need CBI probe
As the Bakerwals make their way to the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir with their belongings, she trudges along burdened by the weight of her eight-year-old daughter's death. "My only wish is the culprits should be hanged for the heinous crime so that no other family has to go through it," she says.
The girl was adopted by the woman's brother and his wife in Rasana hamlet of Kathua district when she was one year old. Still, in shock, she blames herself for leaving her daughter at brother's house.
The girl's father said she was at the maternal uncle's home in Rasana."The killers should be given the death penalty. We do not need a CBI probe, we have faith in the investigation by the Crime Branch," he says.
The biological father says the world knows that their daughter, who did not know about the difference between Hindus and Muslims, was wronged and murdered in most barbaric manner. "The world and entire India knows it. They are supporting them. I do not say she was our only child, she was everyone's child. The incident should not be looked at through the religious lens," he said.
End of road likely for BJP-PDP govt in Jammu and Kashmir as cracks in alliance widen
Has the PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir reached a tipping point from where there is no point of return? That is the question on the minds of political observers in the state who have been watching the alliance drift apart after coming together in 2014, in what was described as an ‘unholy marriage’ of two ideas lying at the opposite ends of the political spectrum.
"We are tired of their (BJP’s) deception," a senior PDP leader and member of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative council, told Firstpost, adding, "We were not able to deliver on our promises because of their betrayal. With what face will we approach our voters now? As far as I can see, it is only a matter of time before this failed experiment is put to an end.”
Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Narendra Modi's statement and sacking of BJP ministers send the right message
Some may say he could have spoken sooner but Narendra Modi assured the nation that those who are guilty of crimes against women shall not be spared and India's women will definitely get justice. The prime minister's statement comes in the backdrop of nationwide outrage over Unnao and Kathua rape-and-murder incidents that have shaken the nation's conscience.
Modi's statement was solemn and delivered with a seriousness and clarity that the situation called for. That and the sacking of ministers seems a concerted effort to ameliorate the pressure on BJP. Equivocations on timing may continue, but it is tangible action and may go some distance in healing a nation's troubled conscience.
Visuals of PDP's meeting over Kathua rape and murder case in Srinagar
India Today also reported that BJP has accepted the resignation of two Jammu and Kashmir ministers and will send the letters to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal's indefinite hunger strike for Kathua, Unnao enters second day
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal continued her hunger strike for the second day on Saturday demanding the government take concrete actions to curb sexual crimes against women.
The hunger strike by Maliwal comes in wake of the recent incidents of rape in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. She had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday regarding the same.
"Prime minister did fast for one day. We were hoping that he will speak something on the issue and will give assurance to the countrymen to ensure the safety of our daughters. But the silence of the PM and the entire government is very heartbreaking," Maliwal had said before beginning the strike.
In his first comments on the gruesome incidents, Modi had called them as a "shame" for the country and asserted that the guilty will not be spared and daughters will get justice.
No threat to PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir: Ram Madhav
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that there was no threat to the ruling PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir as both the parties were working in coordination. He arrived in Jammu earlier on Saturday to chair a Bharatiya Janata Party legislature meet at the party headquarters.
"We will speak to our party legislature and also to the two ministers who have submitted their resignations," Madhav, who is also the BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said. Things would be discussed and deliberations will be held about the latest political developments in the state." —IANS
Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers in Kathua
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga in Kathua, reports India Today. The leaders had tender their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in an event related to the Kathua rape case.
"Govt speaks less, works more," Maneka Gandhi on Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said the BJP-government "speaks less and works more" and has taken speedy action in the Unnao and Kathua rape cases.
"You sometimes think that if we are silent it means we are doing nothing. There have been arrests in both the cases. The government has taken every required step. It is not necessary that we speak first and then act. Our government speaks less and works more," Gandhi told reporters.
Gandhi had earlier said the Central government was planning to amend the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act to ensure death penalty for those convicted of raping children below the age of 12. —IANS
