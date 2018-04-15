You are here:
Kathua rape and murder case LIVE updates: Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP leaders Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash

Apr 15, 2018
  • 18:21 (IST)

    Visuals of protests held in Bandra, Mumbai against the Unnao, Kathua rape cases

  • 18:16 (IST)

    Alleged conspirator's family says he should be 'publicly hanged,' but demands CBI probe before any punishment


    The family members of Sanji Ram, the alleged conspirator of the Kathua rape and murder case, have said that he should be hanged publicly but only if a CBI probe into the case finds him guilty.


    The family members also criticised the national media for portraying their agitation for a CBI probe into the case as "pro-rapists" and "pro-culprits", and said the scribes were  "delivering judgments without investigation".


    Huddled together under a tree in a nondescript hamlet in their village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Ram's family members have been demanding an "impartial investigation by a credible agency". Sixteen women, who were on a fast demanding a CBI probe into the case, have been hospitalised in past 15 days.


    "My father (Sanji Ram) and brother (Vishal) should be hanged to death if they are found guilty, provided the investigation is conducted by a credible agency. We want justice for the girl by a probe through the credible agency and only such probe can ensure our father's and brother's innocence," one of Ram's daughters said. —PTI

  • 18:04 (IST)

    Protest held at Parliament Street in Delhi against the Unnao, Kathua rape cases, ANI reports

  • 18:02 (IST)

    JKNPP demands resignation of BJP ministers, says tensions in Jammu could further escalate if leaders stay in power

    The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday staged a protest in Jammu, seeking resignations of BJP ministers in the state for allegedly cowering down before Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after she refused to recommend a CBI probe in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

    Talking about the resignation of the two BJP ministers — Lal Singh and CP Ganga — he said people would have welcomed them had they resigned immediately after their assurance of CBI probe was rejected by the chief minister.

    “The present turmoil and tension in the Jammu region could further escalate in case the Jammu-based ministers continued to remain glued to power,” said Harsh Dev Singh, the party chairman. He said Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister C P Ganga were mere sacrificial lambs for the BJP in order to save its opportunistic alliance with the PDP.

    "Not only in Kathua case but the BJP had surrendered each of its fundamentals and discarded its core philosophy merely for crumbs of power,” he claimed. The JKNPP leader alleged that the BJP ministers preferred to play the second fiddle to Mehbooba thus facilitating the promotion of her "pro-separatist agenda" in the state. —PTI

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Mehbooba Mufti deserves kudos for avoiding politicisation of Kathua rape case

    Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti deserves kudos for standing her ground against her coalition partner over investigations into the horrific rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in a sanctum in Kathua three months ago.

    The two BJP ministers who had publicly demonstrated support for the alleged culprits have resigned, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a promise of justice. But all this is only window-dressing after the charge-sheet last week sent a wave of revulsion sweeping across the country, including many of BJP’s own supporters.

    But make no mistake. For two months now, Mehbooba has been under strong pressure from within BJP to go easy on the perpetrators of this ghastly crime.

    Full analysis here

  • 17:24 (IST)

    Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP leaders

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, reports ANI. Mufti has forwarded the resignations to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, the report adds.

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Jammu High Court Bar Association welcomes Supreme Court intervention in Kathua rape and murder case

    Under criticism from various quarters over its ongoing 12-day-long agitation pressing for demands including handing over the Kathua rape and murder case to the CBI, the Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHCBA) on Sunday welcomed the Supreme Court intervention into the matter and said it has full faith in the apex court.

    The lawyers' body also asserted its main demand was for the shifting of illegally settled Rohingyas and there were wrongful attempts to project it as "pro-rapist" or "anti-national".  


    “We have full faith in the Supreme Court and we welcome its intervention in the case. It is now up to the court to decide whether it should be handed over to the CBI for further investigation or not,” senior advocate and JHCBA member Surinder Kour told reporters in Jammu. —PTI

  • 16:37 (IST)

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal's hunger strike for stricter anti-rape laws enters third day

    An indefinite hunger strike by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal entered the third day on Sunday in support of death penalty for rapists.

    Maliwal launched the protest at Rajghat on Friday in wake of the rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua districts.

    In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the DCW chief said: "I will not break my anshan (fast) until the Prime Minister does not (promise) the country a better system for the safety of our daughters." The protest saw a large number of women and children participating, urging the authorities to implement stricter anti-rape laws in the country.

    The Commission had observed a month-long satyagraha in February demanding fast-track courts and stricter laws for those accused of raping minors. —IANS

  • 16:35 (IST)

    Farooq Abdullah demands special Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session to pass bill handing our death penalty for minor's rapists


    National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Sunday demanded a special Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session to pass a bill to hand out capital punishment to those convicted of raping minors.

    "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which are in power in the state, should convene a special session to pass the bill," the Lok Sabha member said. "It is only by awarding capital punishment to perpetrators of such heinous crime that incidents like Kathua rape and murder can be prevented from occurring in future," the former chief minister said. 

    Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti already said that Jammu and Kashmir will soon pass a bill to award death sentence to those who rape minors. —IANS

  • 16:31 (IST)

    "If any lawyer is found guilty in the case, we have the rights to cancel their license for life," Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said to ANI 

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Dinesh Gundu Rao regrets calling Yogi Adityanath 'dhongi'; terms it 'emotional outburst' over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

    Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed regret over his "slipper" jibe on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath terming it as an emotional outburst.

    Speaking during a candlelight march held by KPCC over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rao had called Adityanath a "dhongi" who should be "beaten up with slippers".

    The KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) working president had also claimed that atrocities against women had gone up under Adityanath's rule in Uttar Pradesh. He was the chief minister was "not a Yogi. He is a dhongi (fake). The prime minister should sack him." Rao also said, "If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out."

    Read more here

  • 16:09 (IST)

    BJP leader, Hindutva hardliners among those at forefront of protests defending accused

    The men who began an agitation defending the accused in the rape and murder of a nomad girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, have been either associated with the BJP, or espouse the belief that Hindus have been discriminated against by governments led by Muslim chief ministers.

    The protests that followed the filing of a case against 8 people, including some police officials, were spearheaded by a BJP state secretary. Subsequently, other community groups and political parties also joined them. The agitation took up a number of issues apart from seeking a CBI probe in the case — including discrimination against Hindus in terms of representation in the Legislative Assembly and in jobs. These issues were used to fuel the unrest.

    A look at the ideological positions of those who led the agitation reveals that they have played an active role in spreading communal hatred. They have also tried to shut down markets to seek a CBI probe in the case. Even as trade associations and some influential community groups lend support for the CBI probe, here are some of those who spearheaded the agitation.

    Read more here

  • 15:58 (IST)

    Why doesn't Rahul Gandhi take actions against Congress leaders who supported Kathua protestors, asks Prakash Javadekar 

    Union minister Prakash Javadekar asks Congress president Rahul Gandhi why no action is being taken against the party's state chief Ghulam Mir, who according to Javadekar said the same things that the two BJP leaders who recently tendered their resignation had said. 

    "When our ministers expressed these sentiments, the Congress, the media made a lot of noise. We took action. They resigned. Now we want to ask Rahul Gandhi, who took out a candlelight march (protesting the growing incidents of crime against women in the country), why is he not taking action against his party's state president,” Javadekar said.

    According to PTI, in a video which was played during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Mir is purportedly telling reporters that the locals believed the investigation was motivated and that the main culprits were still at large.

    Read more here

    Javadekar also asked Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad should "apologise to the nation" as the head of the Bar Association of Jammu, BS Slathia, was reportedly his polling agent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Slathia was another leader who allegedly defended the accused. "Azad ji has no responsibility? He should apologize to the nation," Javadekar said at the press conference. 

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Bar Council of India says five-member team to investigate Kathua case, committee to submit report to Supreme Court on 19 April, reports ANI 

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Linking sexual crimes with identity politics obstructs reforms in rape laws

    In the wake of this crisis, it is important to understand how the society views and examines rape as a crime, and why it views some cases of sexual violence as more significant in public discourses than others. Why is there a more public outcry for certain rape cases than others? And does this perception play a part in the kind of reform we demand from policymakers and the judiciary when it comes to sexual violence?

    Full analysis here

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Updates from 15 April begin here

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Bar Association Kathua withdraws offer to contest accused's case for free
     
     
    The Bar Association Kathua (BAK) on Saturday withdrew its offer to contest without charge the case of the eight people accused in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in the district.
     
    The BAK's decision comes a day after the Supreme Court took a serious note of lawyers obstructing the judicial process and initiated a case on its own accord saying such impeding of the process of law "affects the delivery of justice".
     
    The top court said that lawyers' bodies have a solemn duty to not obstruct advocates representing the accused or the victims' family in courts.
     
    "We have withdrawn our offer to contest the case free of cost. Accused are free to engage any individual advocate and exercise their respective rights of defence in the court. It is for any individual advocate to accept the brief and the bar association will not come in the way of defence nor will hamper the prosecution," BAK president Kirty Bhushan Mahajan said. —PTI

  • 22:11 (IST)

    PDP has put Jammu and Kashmir in deep crisis, says CPM leader MY Tarigami 
     
     
    Launching a scathing attack on the PDP, CPM leader MY Tarigami asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the party leadership to explain its position after tourism minister Tasdauq Mufti's comment that the PDP and BJP had "ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation might have to pay with their blood."
     
    Tarigami asked what was stopping the PDP from apologising to the people for entering into an "incompatible alliance with RSS-led BJP". "Despite concerns and warnings by democratic forces in and outside the state about this opportunist alliance, the PDP did not give any damn to it and today they have put a sensitive state like Jammu and Kashmir in deep crisis," he said.
     
    "While the PDP seems to have gone quiet over its political agenda or entered into a sort of ideological and political trade-off with its alliance partner, BJP has more or less freely plied its agenda and with an increasing belligerence," he said.
     
    The CPM leader said Kashmir had been converted into "a cage where excessive use of force is more clear and visible than the governance". "The whole state knows that the 'Agenda of Alliance' is nothing but a gimmick of fake and un-kept promises and stands contrary to the wishes of the people," said Tarigami. —PTI

  • 22:09 (IST)

    CPM leader MY Tarigami demands criminal proceedings against BJP leaders who attended rally against Kathua victim

    Senior CPM leader MY Tarigami on Saturday termed as "half-hearted" the submission of resignation by two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded criminal proceedings against all those who obstructed the process of justice in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

    "Two cabinet ministers of the BJP and others openly tried to cover up the heinous gang-rape and brutal murder case of the nomad girl and shield the culprits," Tarigami said in a statement in Jammu.

    "It was only after outrage across the country on heinous crime that the two ministers have half-heartedly submitted their resignation. What is required now is to initiate criminal proceedings against all those who obstructed the process of justice to the victim," he said. —PTI

  • 21:43 (IST)

    Congress leader Kumari Selja blames BJP for politicisation of Unnao, Kathua rape cases

    Blaming the BJP for politicisation of Unnao and Kathua rape cases, the Congress on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking very little on the incidents and not mention the involvement of his own party's people.

    It also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) for always trying to erode the legacy of BR Ambedkar.

    "Prime minister's speech yesterday (Friday) reeked of politicisation of everything and blaming the Congress for everything as if the world came into existence in 2014..as if they had started from the scratch.

    "PM yesterday broke his silence after protests across the country and that too in just two lines. But he didn't mention that his own people are involved in the cases. The BJP MLA or ministers. The resignation of ministers is just a joke. They gave it to their own party," said senior Congress leader Kumari Selja. —IANS

    21:06 (IST)

    BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga says party sent him to attend Hindu Ekta Manch rally

    BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga, who drew criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape case, alleged that BJP's state party leadership had sent the leaders to attend the meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch.

    “We were sent by the party. Our party president Sat Sharma sent us. We went there on the party’s instruction,” he said, speaking with Times Now on Saturday. "If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," he added.

    Read more here

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape victim alleges he was 'attacked by goons'


    A lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape and murder victim on Saturday alleged he had been attacked by goons in Udhampur town.

    Talib Hussain, a local lawyer has been in the forefront of seeking justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim during the last two months.

    Hussain also opposed vehemently the demand of Jammu lawyers for transfer of the investigations in this case to the CBI. Police said they have taken cognizance of Hussain's complaint and started investigations. —IANS

  • 20:23 (IST)

    Family of Kathua victim demand FIR against BJP ministers

    According to ANI, the family members of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, said that an FIR should be lodged against the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who had resigned after drawing criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in the case.

  • 19:55 (IST)

    BJP leaders Chander Prakash Ganga, Choudhary Lal Singh reiterate demand for CBI probe into Kathua case
     
     
    BJP leaders Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who have submitted their resignations as ministers, on Saturday reiterated the demand for a CBI inquiry into the rape-and-murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
     
    Ganga and Singh submitted their resignations to the BJP's state president on Friday “to save the image of the prime minister and the party” following a controversy over their presence in a rally in support of the accused.
     
    “To safeguard the interest of Jammu, I will not hesitate to fight the government or meet the prime minister personally and reiterate the demand for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape-and-murder case which is the demand of lakhs of people,” Ganga told reporters here this evening.
     
    Earlier in the day, Singh also sought a CBI probe and said “what is wrong with it. The agency will not indulge in any wrongdoing.” However, both the ministers demanded stern and an exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in the incident, with Ganga seeking capital punishment for the accused. —PTI
     

  • 19:47 (IST)

    PDP thanks nation, media for support in Kathua rape and murder case

    PDP poster on Twitter, saying, "Party thanks the entire nation and media for standing for justice in ****** case and extending much needed emotional outreach to people of JK. There’s sustained need for such an emotional connect to address the pain of people." 

  • 19:45 (IST)

    Maharashtra Congress to hold candle-lit protests


    The Congress' Maharashtra unit will hold candle-light protests across Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday to protest against the recent horrifying rape incidents in Unnao and Kathua.

    Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam will lead a procession in the suburbs at 6 am, followed by a similar march by state Congress chief Ashok Chavan in Thane at 7 am. Besides, all the district units of the party all over the state shall similar candle-lit marches to protest against the rape incident of an 8-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua and a young girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao which have shaken the country.

    "Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken over the reins at the centre and in states, there has been a sharp increase in the number of crimes against women. Unfortunately, the government has not initiated any concrete measures to redress it," Chavan said. 

    Referring to Maharashtra, he said since the present BJP-led administration assumed power, crimes against women and girls here have shot up by 36 percent. —IANS

  • 19:41 (IST)

    We want justice: Kathua rape victim's mother

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Maneka Gandhi says WCD preparing proposal awarding death penalty for rape of minors below age 12 


    Union minister Maneka Gandhi said on Saturday that her department is preparing a proposal for an amendment to the POCSO Act to provide for a death sentence for the rape of a minor below the age of 12 years, saying tough punishment would act as a strong deterrent.

    After preparing a Cabinet note in this regard, her department will send it to various ministries, including law, for their opinion, the women and children development (WCD) minister told PTI.

    Her comments came in the wake of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, which has caused a national outrage and triggered protests. —PTI

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Pawan Kalyan seeks 'public punishment' for rapists

    Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Saturday called for giving harsh punishment publicly to rapists, saying the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua has deeply disturbed him.

    Addressing members of women's wing of his Jana Sena party, students and youth at the party office in Hyderabad, he said the incident shows that man was behaving worse than an animal.

    "The eve-teasers who stalk women and rape them should be punished publicly. Then only it will instil fear. We should follow Singapore in awarding the punishment," he said.

    Pawan said Kathua was not the first incident, regretting that the "system" gets into some action only an incident takes place. —IANS

  • 18:32 (IST)

    PDP leader Naeem Akhtar says Jammu and Kashmir govt considering law to award death penalty to rapists of minors 

    "I want justice for the 8-year-old at the earliest. This govt will soon bring a law in the state under which people who rape minors will be given death penalty," PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said in Srinagar, according to ANI 

  • 18:20 (IST)

    Appreciate BJP support in Kathua case: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar 

    The Kathua case has united people of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said on Saturday. Speaking with reporters after the PDP meeting in Srinagar, Akhtar said that the way people of India have reacted to the incident and shown empathy will work towards unifying the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.

    "If the people of the country are united and think that Kashmir also has people just like the rest of India, it will help bridge the differences," he said.

    Akhtar also thanked BJP leaders for their support in the case. "We appreciate BJP leaders for their support in the case. It's a confidence-building measure. If BJP-PDP continues to resolve their differences, there will be no alternative to this alliance," he added. He indicated that the PDP-BJP alliance was safe through this statement. 

    Akhtar also said that the Jammu and Kashmir high court is now monitoring the case and that the government is considering formulating a law for awarding death penalty to rapists who abuse minors. 

  • 17:37 (IST)

    'Sanghis not welcome': Ahead of Chengannur bypolls, voters in Kerala tell BJP, RSS workers to stay away from homes

    The gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has snowballed into a unique campaign against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

    The saffron party, which is gearing up for a show of strength in the upcoming bypoll in Chengannur ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is rattled by a poster campaign calling for the ban of partymen in houses with young girls.

    The campaign, which originated at Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district on 13 April with posters pasted on the gates of several houses banning the entry of BJP workers, soon spread to different parts of the state.

    Full report here

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Kathua, Unnao rape cases indicate need for young generation to push for overhaul of legal system

    At the moment, the protests are sporadic and have no staying power. The next generation must demand action and better punitive measures for acts of such cruelty. It must seek a complete overhaul of the dynamics of crime and punishment. This awakening is mandated and must begin now. The change should reflect in our statute, not for one day or one week. but forever.

    Full analysis here

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Jammu Bar Association seeks compensation, security for Kathua victim's family

    The Jammu Bar Association on Saturday sought compensation and security for the Kathua rape and murder victim's family.

    The association made the announcement through a press release. Association president BS Slathia also called for a candlelight vigil here on Saturday evening to press for justice and demand exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

    Earlier, lawyers of the Jammu and Kathua Bar Associations tried preventing a woman lawyer from appearing for the victim's family. —IANS

  • 17:04 (IST)

    'I am Hindustan. I am ashamed:' Malayalam actor Parvathy condemns Kathua rape incident


     

    Malayalam actor Parvathy on Saturday condemned the alleged gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, saying she was 'ashamed' of the incident.

    She posted a picture of herself on Facebook, in which she is seen holding a placard that read: "I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. #Justicefor*****. 8 years old. Gangraped. Murdered in 'Devi'stan temple. #KATHUA." —PTI

  • 16:58 (IST)

    By withholding victims' names, we are protecting rapists, says author Tavleen Singh

    The gruesome rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at Rasana village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir that shocked the nation brought to the fore another issue — whether names of victims should be revealed or not. Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code prohibits the disclosure of the identity of victims when it comes to certain offences. 

    Columnist and author Tavleen Singh, however, believes that by keeping the name of rape victims a secret, the world may not understand what they truly went through.

    "When a rape victim's name and pictures are not allowed to be used, does it not end up protecting the rapists? If we had not seen what those beasts did to little *****'s innocent face, would ordinary people have responded with so much anger?" Singh tweeted on Saturday.

    Read more here

  • 16:49 (IST)

    Families of accused appoint advocate

    News18 reports that the families of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case have appointed their advocate. The reports states Advocate Ankur Sharma will be the counsel of the accused in court. 

  • 16:48 (IST)

    No pressure on me to resign, says Chander Prakash Ganga 

    "There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga said about his resignation to ANI. He added that he has demanded a CBI enquiry into the case and asserted that he has never practised "politics for power." 

  • 16:43 (IST)

    There should be a national uprising: Hema Malini on Kathua rape case

    Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday echoed the views expressed by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and demanded that rapists of children below 12 years must be "hanged to death".

    Taking to Twitter, Malini called for a national movement against "animals who don't spare even babies" and said media should also support the cause.

    "Daily newspaper reports of rape happening in every part of our country! Kathua, Unnao are (nothing) but two of the long list of shame. Can these mindless rapists even be classified as human beings? They are beasts on the rampage & should be hanged to death for their heinous crimes," Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, tweeted.

    "There should be a national uprising with strong support from the media, against these animals who don't spare even babies & toddlers! I agree with Manekaji that death penalty should be instantaneous once proven guilty & there should be no bail or pardon, juveniles included, for all rapes," she added. —PTI

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Trinamool Congress workers hold candlelight march over Kathua, Unnao rape cases in Kolkata

  • 16:33 (IST)

    Crimes like Kathua, Unnao rape cases will end only if law enforcement can take place without fear or favour

    Real change can and will only happen if politicians and civil society close ranks to send out the message loud and clear that certain crimes are non-negotiable and will be dealt with zero-tolerance. The best deterrence against such crimes is prompt intervention by the law enforcing authorities. That can only happen if the administration is given a free hand to act without fear or favour. That has to be the collective mandate of the people to the powers that be, irrespective of their political or ideological leanings. The media on its part has to retain its objectivity following the stories to their logical end without falling into the trap of instant judgments of Twitter khaps or TV kangaroo courts.

    Full analysis here

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Victim's family demands culprits be 'hanged for heinous crime', say they do not need CBI probe

    As the Bakerwals make their way to the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir with their belongings, she trudges along burdened by the weight of her eight-year-old daughter's death. "My only wish is the culprits should be hanged for the heinous crime so that no other family has to go through it," she says.

    The girl was adopted by the woman's brother and his wife in Rasana hamlet of Kathua district when she was one year old. Still, in shock, she blames herself for leaving her daughter at brother's house.

    The girl's father said she was at the maternal uncle's home in Rasana."The killers should be given the death penalty. We do not need a CBI probe, we have faith in the investigation by the Crime Branch," he says.

    The biological father says the world knows that their daughter, who did not know about the difference between Hindus and Muslims, was wronged and murdered in most barbaric manner. "The world and entire India knows it. They are supporting them. I do not say she was our only child, she was everyone's child. The incident should not be looked at through the religious lens," he said.

    Read more here

  • 16:08 (IST)

    End of road likely for BJP-PDP govt in Jammu and Kashmir as cracks in alliance widen

    Has the PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir reached a tipping point from where there is no point of return? That is the question on the minds of political observers in the state who have been watching the alliance drift apart after coming together in 2014, in what was described as an ‘unholy marriage’ of two ideas lying at the opposite ends of the political spectrum.

    "We are tired of their (BJP’s) deception," a senior PDP leader and member of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative council, told Firstpost, adding, "We were not able to deliver on our promises because of their betrayal. With what face will we approach our voters now? As far as I can see, it is only a matter of time before this failed experiment is put to an end.”

    Full analysis here

  • 16:03 (IST)

    Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Narendra Modi's statement and sacking of BJP ministers send the right message

    Some may say he could have spoken sooner but Narendra Modi assured the nation that those who are guilty of crimes against women shall not be spared and India's women will definitely get justice. The prime minister's statement comes in the backdrop of nationwide outrage over Unnao and Kathua rape-and-murder incidents that have shaken the nation's conscience.

    Modi's statement was solemn and delivered with a seriousness and clarity that the situation called for. That and the sacking of ministers seems a concerted effort to ameliorate the pressure on BJP. Equivocations on timing may continue, but it is tangible action and may go some distance in healing a nation's troubled conscience. 

    Full analysis here

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Visuals of PDP's meeting over Kathua rape and murder case in Srinagar

    India Today also reported that BJP has accepted the resignation of two Jammu and Kashmir ministers and will send the letters to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal's indefinite hunger strike for Kathua, Unnao enters second day


    Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal continued her hunger strike for the second day on Saturday demanding the government take concrete actions to curb sexual crimes against women.

    The hunger strike by Maliwal comes in wake of the recent incidents of rape in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. She had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday regarding the same.

    "Prime minister did fast for one day. We were hoping that he will speak something on the issue and will give assurance to the countrymen to ensure the safety of our daughters. But the silence of the PM and the entire government is very heartbreaking," Maliwal had said before beginning the strike.

    In his first comments on the gruesome incidents, Modi had called them as a "shame" for the country and asserted that the guilty will not be spared and daughters will get justice.

    Read more here

  • 15:39 (IST)

    No threat to PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir: Ram Madhav
     


    BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that there was no threat to the ruling PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir as both the parties were working in coordination. He arrived in Jammu earlier on Saturday to chair a Bharatiya Janata Party legislature meet at the party headquarters.

    "We will speak to our party legislature and also to the two ministers who have submitted their resignations," Madhav, who is also the BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, said. Things would be discussed and deliberations will be held about the latest political developments in the state." —IANS

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers in Kathua

    BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga in Kathua, reports India Today. The leaders had tender their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in an event related to the Kathua rape case. 

  • 15:23 (IST)

    "Govt speaks less, works more," Maneka Gandhi on Unnao, Kathua rape cases


    Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said the BJP-government "speaks less and works more" and has taken speedy action in the Unnao and Kathua rape cases.


    "You sometimes think that if we are silent it means we are doing nothing. There have been arrests in both the cases. The government has taken every required step. It is not necessary that we speak first and then act. Our government speaks less and works more," Gandhi told reporters.


    Gandhi had earlier said the Central government was planning to amend the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act to ensure death penalty for those convicted of raping children below the age of 12. —IANS

  • 15:19 (IST)

    "I do not believe in Hindu-Muslim politics...BJP president sent us there (Kathua) with responsibility. They did the right thing," says BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh 
     
     
    ​BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh defended his participation in a rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch supporting the accused in the Kathua rape and killing case. "The way some media persons created a certain perception in the country is wrong. We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration," Singh said.
     
    "I had gone there, (ministers) Bali (Bhagat) and (Abdul Gani) Kohli had gone to Nowshera and Sunderbani to listen to people. Should we not listen to them? For what are we people's representatives? Should we allow people to burn the state and die?" he asked.
     
    "Is it fine that state keeps on burning and the people become violent... I do not believe in Hindu-Muslim politics. Everybody is equal for me," Lal added. He said they had gone to Rasana as they had a responsibility to reach out to the people.
     
    "Migration had taken place. Our party leadership, the party president, sent us there with responsibility. They did the right thing. We sat with over 5,000 people and made them understand. They heard us and went back to their homes," he said.
     
    He said that people were told that an inquiry would be held and they wouldn't be harassed. He claimed that the people in Kathua suspected that the inquiry would not be impartial and demanded a CBI probe. "We put forth their demand before the party as well as chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who rejected it and said the Crime Branch would probe the matter," he added. — PTI

Latest updates: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of two controversial BJP ministers, who participated in a rally supporting the people arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua, officials told PTI.

File image of protests against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Reuters

File image of protests against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Reuters

Demonstrations continued across India on Sunday as horrific details emerged of the murder of an 8-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped while being held for five days in the city of Kathua in Jammu, including at a temple.

"The incidents being discussed for the last two days are definitely shameful for any civil society. We are all ashamed as a society and a country," Modi said about the incident in a speech in New Delhi. "I want to assure the country that no criminal will be spared, justice will be done and completed."

Earlier, Union minister Maneka Gandhi called for the death penalty for child rapists in a video message posted online. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said her ministry would seek an amendment to India's Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, "asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years".

The Kathua killing has shaken India in a way reminiscent of the fatal gang-rape of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012 that made headlines around the world. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition Congress, led a candlelight march late Thursday to the India Gate monument in Delhi—the site of mass protests after the 2012 attack—to highlight the "unimaginable brutality" of the latest killing.

Eight people have been arrested over the killing, including four police officers and a minor. All are Hindus.

The victim, whose identity was protected by a court order Friday, was murdered in January in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the chargesheet, she was abducted by a minor and an accomplice.

The girl was forced to take sedatives and during five days in a shed and then a Hindu temple, she was repeatedly raped by the juvenile and different men, including a police constable. She was finally strangled and beaten with a stone. According to the chargesheet, one of the attackers raped her just before she died. The case has heightened communal tensions in the region.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 18:21 PM

