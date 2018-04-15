Latest updates: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of two controversial BJP ministers, who participated in a rally supporting the people arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua, officials told PTI.

Demonstrations continued across India on Sunday as horrific details emerged of the murder of an 8-year-old girl, who was repeatedly raped while being held for five days in the city of Kathua in Jammu, including at a temple.

"The incidents being discussed for the last two days are definitely shameful for any civil society. We are all ashamed as a society and a country," Modi said about the incident in a speech in New Delhi. "I want to assure the country that no criminal will be spared, justice will be done and completed."

Earlier, Union minister Maneka Gandhi called for the death penalty for child rapists in a video message posted online. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said her ministry would seek an amendment to India's Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, "asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years".

The Kathua killing has shaken India in a way reminiscent of the fatal gang-rape of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012 that made headlines around the world. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition Congress, led a candlelight march late Thursday to the India Gate monument in Delhi—the site of mass protests after the 2012 attack—to highlight the "unimaginable brutality" of the latest killing.

Eight people have been arrested over the killing, including four police officers and a minor. All are Hindus.

The victim, whose identity was protected by a court order Friday, was murdered in January in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the chargesheet, she was abducted by a minor and an accomplice.

The girl was forced to take sedatives and during five days in a shed and then a Hindu temple, she was repeatedly raped by the juvenile and different men, including a police constable. She was finally strangled and beaten with a stone. According to the chargesheet, one of the attackers raped her just before she died. The case has heightened communal tensions in the region.

