Kathua rape and murder case: Don't spare culprits, but ensure innocent are not harassed, says BJP Yuva Morcha

Jammu: Condemning the Kathua rape and murder case, the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, on Monday said the perpetrators of the gory crime must be dealt with according to the law while also emphasising that innocents should also not be harassed.

The BJYM also asserted that "systematic" illegal settlement of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Jammu was against India's interest. A resolution passed after a two-day BJYM executive meeting, chaired by Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, condemned the rape of minors, referring to Kathua and another case, while also lashing at attempts to communalise such crimes.

"Such crimes are anti-human and any effort to communalise them needs to be condemned unequivocally," the BJYM resolution said.

Speaking at the inaugural session Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh referred to recent incidents in that state which, he claimed, were done to "defame government with false propaganda by some Congress-planted people".

He claimed the Congress was not able to digest the overall development done by BJP across the country and in the state and didn't have any issue to raise.

"Some Congress planted puppets are becoming patriots of Jammu, I want to ask them where were they when Congress was in power from the last 60 years," he added. The BJYM working committee expressed serious concern over systematic illegal settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu.

"The BJYM will not allow Congress to divide the nation on communal grounds for their greed of power, all the recent communal incidents across the nation has shown direct or indirect involvement of Congress to instigate the people so that an environment of terror and tension can be spread across the nation as they have failed to find any loopholes in Modi-led government," it alleged according to the resolution.

The working committee decided that BJYM activist from Jammu will adopt a village of Kashmir and vice versa, so that an exchange programme can be adopted between the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.