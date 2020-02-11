Kasturba Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kasturba Nagar Assembly Elections 2020 | AAP MLA Madan Lal retained the Kasturba Nagar Assembly seat for a second term with a thin margin of 3,165 votes.

Lal received 37,100 votes against BJP's Ravinder Choudhry who received 33,935 votes. Congress’ Abhishek Dutt received 19,648 votes.

With the presence of upper-middle-class localities as well as villages in the constituency, the issue of uneven development plagues the constituency. As per media reports, sewer lines and inadequate water supply are problems in lower-income areas, while traffic congestion and inadequate parking space are issues in upper-income areas.

The constituency went to polls on 8 February while the counting of votes took place on 11 February.

Here is brief information about the constituency:

Constituency name: 42

Constituency number: Kasturba Nagar

District name: New Delhi

Total electors: 148043

Female electors: 64811

Male electors: 83230

Third gender: 2

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Lal of the AAP has been the incumbent MLA since 2013. He had defeated the sitting legislator Neeraj Basoya of the Congress in the 2013 polls by a margin of over 9,000 votes. In the 2015 polls, Lal improved his margin of victory to over 15,000 votes.

Demographics: Falling under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, the constituency is considered a Punjabi bastion. South Extension I, South Extension II, Lodhi Colony, Kotla Mubarakpur, Defence Colony, Andrewsganj, Pillanji village, Garhi, Jnagpura Extension, Pant Nagar and parts of Lajpat Nagar, among others.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.