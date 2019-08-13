Kashmir won't be part of India on its 100th Independence Day, says MDMK's Vaiko; claims Congress 30% responsible for state's situation

Chennai: MDMK chief Vaiko on Monday said that Kashmir will not be in India when the country will celebrate its 100th year of freedom.

"Kashmir will not be in India when India will celebrate its 100th year of freedom. They have smudged Kashmir in mud. I have expressed my view on Kashmir earlier too. I have attacked Congress 30 percent and BJP 70 percent on the Kashmir issue," he told reporters.

Vaiko also said that his party will be organising day-long celebrations to mark the 110th birth anniversary of late chief minister and DMK founder C N Annadurai, popularly known as 'Anna'.

"We are going to hold Anna birthday celebrations next month so we planned to have a public meeting celebration. Today I came to see how to construct the stage and viewed the ground," he said.