Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Kasba Peth profile: BJP fields Pune mayor Mukta Tilak against Congress' Arvind Shinde

Kasba Peth Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Kasba Peth

Constituency Number—215

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—290320

Female Electors—146405

Male Electors—143911

Third Gender—4

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and BJP candidate, Bapat Girish Bhalchandra has won all the Assembly elections held since 1995. In 2014, Girish won with 54,982 votes against Congress candidate Dr. Rohit Deepak Tilak’s 31,322 votes. In 2009, he won with 54,982 votes against MNS candidate Dhangekar Ravindra Hemaraj’s 46,820 votes.

In 2004, the sitting MLA won the polls by securing 38,160 votes against NCP candidate Anna Thorat’s 28,542 votes. In 1999, Girish defeated Congress candidate Anna Thorat’s 19,251 votes by securing 39,419 votes for the seat.

In 2019, BJP is fielding Mukta Shailesh Tilak against Ajay Shinde of MNS and Arvind Shinde of Congress along with independent candidates like Altaf Karim Shaikh, Dhanwade Vishal Gorakh, Navnath Genubhau Randive, Naik Swapnil Arun, Yuvraj Bhujbal and Rajesh Sidram Jannu among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .