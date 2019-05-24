Kasargod Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajmohan Unnithan of Congress wins

Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,239,562 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,47,772

Male electors: 5,91,790

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kasaragod, Kanhagad (SC), Payyanur, Manjeswar, Trikkaripur, Udma, Kalliasseri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM holds fort in this constituency since the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. While T Govindan was the MP in 1999, P Karunakaran has been a three-time sitting MP since the 2004 Lok Sabha Election.

Demographics: Kasaragod, which lies on the border with Karnataka, has a sizeable Muslim population as well as a significant linguistic minority who belong to the Tulu speaking community. Kasaragod is often considered a part of Tulu Nadu, which also includes Karnataka's Mangalore and Udipi.

