Kasargod Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Rajmohan Unnithan of Congress wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:47:21 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Rajmohan Unnithan 474,961 Votes 43% Votes
CPI(M) K. P. Sathishchandran 434,523 Votes 40% Votes
BJP Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar 176,049 Votes 16% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,417 Votes 0% Votes
IND Govindan B Alinthazhe 2,670 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adv. Basheer Alady 1,910 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rameshan Bandadka 1,711 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ranadivan. R. K 1,478 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saji 1,278 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narendra Kumar. K 1,054 Votes 0% Votes

Kasaragod Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,239,562 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,47,772

Male electors: 5,91,790

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kasaragod, Kanhagad (SC), Payyanur, Manjeswar, Trikkaripur, Udma, Kalliasseri

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The CPM holds fort in this constituency since the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. While T Govindan was the MP in 1999, P Karunakaran has been a three-time sitting MP since the 2004 Lok Sabha Election.

Demographics: Kasaragod, which lies on the border with Karnataka, has a sizeable Muslim population as well as a significant linguistic minority who belong to the Tulu speaking community. Kasaragod is often considered a part of Tulu Nadu, which also includes Karnataka's Mangalore and Udipi.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:47:21 IST

