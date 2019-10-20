Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Karvir profile: Shiv Sena fields Narake Chandrdeep Shashikant against Congress' PN Patil

Karvir Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Kolhapur district — Hatkanangle.

Constituency Name—Karvir

Constituency Number—275

District Name—Kolhapur

Total Electors—303177

Female Electors—144984

Male Electors—158189

Third Gender—4

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 Shiv Sena candidate Patil Narayan Govindrao won 60,674 votes against his close competition NCP candidate Bagal Rashmee Digamber’s 60,417 votes.

In 2009, Bagal Shamal Digamber bagged the seat with 70,943 votes against JSS candidate Narayan Patil’s 43,126 votes.

In 2004, Jagtap Jayavantrao Namadevrao of Shiv Sena won this seat by securing 62,692 votes against Bagal Digamber Muralidhar’s 59,052 votes.

In 1999, independent candidate Begal Digamberrao Muralidhar won by 43,787 votes against Jagtap Jaywantrao Namdevrao of Congress securing 43,106 votes.

In 2019 candidates contesting elections from the Karvir constituency are Narake Chandrdeep Shashikant of Shiv Sena, PN Patil of Congress and Bajrang Krushna Patil of BSP among others.

