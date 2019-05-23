Karur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 12,98,322 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,41,693

Female Electors: 6,56,629

Assembly Constituencies: Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC), Manapparai, Vedasanthur, Viralimalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Chinnasamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, KC Palanisamy won the seat. Since 2009, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai represents Karur.

Demography: Karur, located at the centre of Tamil Nadu, is considered part of Kongu Nadu, which is the historically the seat of the Chera kings. The most dominant community in Kongu Nadu is that of Gounders, who play a significant role in the socio-economic life of the region. Thambidurai, who represents Karur belongs to the Gounder community.

