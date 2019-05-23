Co-presented by


Karur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:06:27 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Muthukumar G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravi S P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramachandran M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajalingam M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muthu K R P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Magudeeswaran K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prabakaran T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pushpa Henryraj S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahamuni A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajeshkannan K 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Karupaiya R 0 Votes 0% Votes
AMPK Manoharan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
UMK Ramamoorthy R 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMSK Joseph M A 0 Votes 0% Votes
DUUK Jothikumar J 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Noyyal Ramasamy M 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Varadan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vigneshwaran P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinothkumar N 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Jothimani S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prakash N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kanagaraj R T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karthi P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karthikeyan B K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karthikeyan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ebeneezer S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ulaganathan T 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Hariharan Dr R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anbazhagan T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anbukani S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sathishkumar S 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Thambidurai M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagajothi M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Palanivel P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Babu G 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pitchaimuthu T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dasaprakash K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thangavel P S N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saraswathi K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivakumar V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvaraj K 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Aadhikrishnan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Karur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 12,98,322 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,41,693

Female Electors: 6,56,629

Assembly Constituencies: Aravakurichi, Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC), Manapparai, Vedasanthur, Viralimalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: M Chinnasamy of the AIADMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, KC Palanisamy won the seat. Since 2009, Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha M Thambidurai represents Karur.

Demography: Karur, located at the centre of Tamil Nadu, is considered part of Kongu Nadu, which is the historically the seat of the Chera kings. The most dominant community in Kongu Nadu is that of Gounders, who play a significant role in the socio-economic life of the region. Thambidurai, who represents Karur belongs to the Gounder community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:06:27 IST

